VANCOUVER -- They were all set up and ready for kids during spring break -- and then the phone calls came.

"We have had some cancellations in the past few days," said Vincent Chan, who runs Clubhouse Kids out of Richmond and Vancouver.

He said 10 per cent of the registered kids for his spring break day camps have cancelled over assumed fears of COVID-19, but he still expects about more than 80 children to still attend.

"We've had to think of everything from all angles to see what we can do to provide peace of mind to the families," said Chan.

He said the program has sent out a five-point COVID-19 prevention plan.

This year, the camp will encourage kids to wash their hands more frequently, provide hand sanitizer stations, change its touch-screen check in system and prop their doors open.

Chan said he realized he may have to change the camp’s refund schedule as the situation is quite unique.