Search and rescue crews were called to a field near Killby Road in Harrison Mills Saturday after a paraglider got stuck near the top of a tall tree.

The woman apparently missed her landing after taking off from Woodside Mountain and getting caught up in the wind. She got stuck in the tree around noon, and was stuck there for nearly four hours before crews managed to get her down.

The woman suffered minor injuries and was transported to hospital.

Chilliwack Search and Rescue led the response, and Chilliwack RCMP tells CTV News incidents like these are fairly common in the Fraser Valley.