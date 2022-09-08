Pakistani British Columbians mobilizing relief efforts for flood-stricken communities

It's been a difficult week for the Pakistani community in British Columbia who watched in horror as flash floods killed more than 1,300 people and displaced more than 33 million in Pakistan.

"Words cannot describe how horrible the situation is right now," said Pakistani-Canadian Ali Najaf, adding that he feels helpless watching the disaster unfold.

The deadly flooding washed away roads, homes and crops, leaving about a third of the country submerged in water.

"We're not there to help out on the ground and that makes us feel very sad," Najaf said.

Like many in Metro Vancouver, he's raising money and collecting donations for the victims.

"(More than) 30 million people are now displaced. That's around the population of Canada. Imagine that, 30 million people are without shelter. Right now, they don't have homes," Najaf said.

Islamic Relief Canada has been holding a number of fundraisers across Canada, including one in Abbotsford, where the organization partnered up with local businesses to raise money.

So far, the group has helped about 18,000 people, according to Hassaan Sheikh, the organization's regional manager for British Columbia.

"This is the time that we have to come together as a community and it's just amazing that we have each other's back," Sheikh said.

"We just came out of COVID. It's been tough all around. We can only imagine what these people are going through."

The organization hopes to reach 500,000 people in the coming weeks.

Pakistan Canada Association says it has raised about $100,000, but it's looking to collect more.

"It's never enough. It's a really bad situation back in Pakistan," said Saif Pannu, the organization's president.

"But the good thing is that people (are concerned) and all good people are calling us to find [how] to donate," he said.

While Canada has offered $5 million in aid, the community said more needs to be done.

Pakistani officials estimate the floods have caused losses of at least $10 billion.

Although water has receded in many parts of Pakistan, the community said it will take years for the country to recover from the catastrophic floods.