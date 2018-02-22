

A large fence erected in the Burrard Inlet is generating concern and anger among local kayakers.

The barbed-wire-topped fence was built around Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain oil terminal in Burnaby, B.C.

It was constructed last fall about 350 metres from shore, so the company could begin expanding the site.

Kayakers used to be able to paddle right along the south shore coastline, but now they must go around the imposing structure.

"The razor wire on top really adds to that 'keep out' feel," said Mike Darbyshire, operations manager of Deep Cove Kayak.

"There's more attention being drawn to it. As paddlers start coming again in the spring we're going to start hearing more and seeing more photos."

A Port Coquitlam kayaker who was snapping protest photos two weeks ago claims she was followed and photographed by people on a Kinder Morgan boat inside the fence. The same thing happened to CTV News while getting a closer look at the fence from the water on Thursday.

"They will essentially follow you and make sure you're not doing anything to interrupt their operation," Darbyshire said.

In a statement, a Trans Mountain spokesperson said the fence is "designed to protect workers and marine waterway users in the area – and to enable safe operations of the terminal throughout a complex construction project."

Darbyshire feels it was put up to keep out those who have thoughts of sabotaging the project, but called it "kind of an extreme approach."

The terminal expansion includes the construction of three larger berths, which, when completed, will extend 250 metres into the inlet. The expansion will leave much less room for kayakers and larger boats to pass.

"Along with being an eyesore it's just a massive obstruction in the water," Darbyshire said.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Shannon Paterson