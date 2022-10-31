Outgoing Surrey, B.C., mayor pleads not guilty as public mischief trial begins

SURREY, B.C. -

The embattled outgoing mayor of Surrey, B.C., pleaded not guilty Monday at the outset of his public mischief trial.

Doug McCallum was charged last December, four months after he complained to the RCMP that an opponent of his transition to a municipal police force had run over his foot in a grocery store parking lot.

The incident was investigated, but the driver was never charged.

The case was handled by the RCMP's Major Crimes Unit, rather than the Surrey detachment, in order to avoid any conflict of interest.

McCallum has been billing the city for the high-priced lawyer defending him on the charge, though his successor has vowed to make him foot his own legal bills.

Mayor-elect Brenda Locke, who defeated McCallum by about 1,000 votes in the municipal election two weeks ago, has also said that she's asked outside counsel to investigate how to recoup fees already paid.

“I have already instructed staff to cease paying any further legal bills for Mr. McCallum's criminal charges. So that has already stopped. We have paid some bills to date, but I've asked any further bills just to not be paid,” said Locke.

How much those bills are exactly remains unclear.

“I do know the number. I can't disclose it, but I can tell you it's significant and I am very concerned about it,” said Locke.

Whether the city can recoup McCallum’s legal fees may depend on the outcome in court. Taxpayers are only supposed to foot the bill if the municipal official was performing their duties when the incident that led to charges took place.

“One could easily draw the connection between a finding of guilty, which means you were falsely reporting something to police, and a determination that that action could never have been part of a performance of mayor,” said John Alexander, a lawyer specializing in municipal litigation.

Locke is not alone in her stance that the city should stop paying McCallum’s legal fees.

“The mayor by his own admission said he was out grocery shopping, minding his own business. If you’re on personal time, to me that should not be at the expense of taxpayers,” said Linda Annis, an incumbent councillor-elect.

An online petition calling for McCallum to pay his own bills has received thousands of signatures.

“He hired one of the most expensive lawyers in Canada, I would venture to guess, and if he was paying for it out of his own pocket, would he have done that? I doubt it and I think that's just wrong. It’s a misuse of taxpayers money,” said Annis.

High-profile lawyer Richard Peck also represented Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

McCallum's trial in Surrey provincial court is expected to last seven days.

CCTV footage from the grocery store parking lot will likely be a key part of the prosecution.

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Shannon Patterson