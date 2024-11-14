Shipyards Christmas Market

North Vancouver

shipyardschristmasmarket.com

November 29 – 17:00 to 22:00

November 30 – December 22

Monday to Thursday – 11:00 to 21:00

Friday to Sunday – 11:00 to 22:00

December 23 – 11:00 to 22:00

December 24 – 11:00 to 17:00

Join us for a delightful holiday experience. Weave your way through the sparkling lights and aisles of 70 wooden stalls selling unique artisanal gifts. Enjoy festive music, skate on the ice rink, admire the City’s Christmas tree, relax in our Champagne tent, visit Santa's chalet, appreciate community entertainment, and indulging in seasonal treats like bratwursts, mulled wine and hot cocoa. The vendors are bringing the finest European cuisine to the City of North Vancouver.

The Shipyards Christmas Market is sure to become your new holiday tradition!

Conveniently located near the Seabus and bus routes.