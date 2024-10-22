Disney on Ice presents Magic In The Stars

Pacific Coliseum

November 27 – December 1

disneyonice.com

Chart a course through the night sky to Disney On Ice - where every story starts with a wish! Take a magical journey with Mickey, Minnie, and friends through the timeless stories of Cinderella, Aladdin, Toy Story, and Cars, and today’s favorites including Encanto, Frozen 2, and Moana.

Create new memories with Raya from Raya and the Last Dragon and Asha from Wish, and become enchanted by Tiana, Rapunzel, and The Disney Princesses. Celebrate the unforgettable adventures of Disney and Pixar brought to life in new ways at Disney On Ice presents Magic in the Stars.

See the magic LIVE at Pacific Coliseum from November 27th to December 1st.

Visit DisneyOnIce.com for more information.

*Note: Costumes not permitted for guests 14 years & older.