VANCOUVER
Our Community

Disney On Ice presents Magic in the Stars

DOI
Share

Disney on Ice presents Magic In The Stars
Pacific Coliseum
November 27 – December 1
disneyonice.com

Chart a course through the night sky to Disney On Ice - where every story starts with a wish! Take a magical journey with Mickey, Minnie, and friends through the timeless stories of Cinderella, Aladdin, Toy Story, and Cars, and today’s favorites including Encanto, Frozen 2, and Moana.

Create new memories with Raya from Raya and the Last Dragon and Asha from Wish, and become enchanted by Tiana, Rapunzel, and The Disney Princesses. Celebrate the unforgettable adventures of Disney and Pixar brought to life in new ways at Disney On Ice presents Magic in the Stars.

See the magic LIVE at Pacific Coliseum from November 27th to December 1st.

Visit DisneyOnIce.com for more information.

*Note: Costumes not permitted for guests 14 years & older.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion Tom Mulcair: What's Justin Trudeau's track record on Quebec separatism?

With the threat of Quebec separatism rearing its head with the PQ on the rise and its leader promising a referendum on Quebec sovereignty if he's elected, commentators have been fretting about the possibility of a third referendum. Former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says it's not going to happen. Here's why.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

Edmonton

Calgary

Lethbridge

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

N.L.

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News