Disney On Ice presents Magic in the Stars
Disney on Ice presents Magic In The Stars
Pacific Coliseum
November 27 – December 1
disneyonice.com
Chart a course through the night sky to Disney On Ice - where every story starts with a wish! Take a magical journey with Mickey, Minnie, and friends through the timeless stories of Cinderella, Aladdin, Toy Story, and Cars, and today’s favorites including Encanto, Frozen 2, and Moana.
Create new memories with Raya from Raya and the Last Dragon and Asha from Wish, and become enchanted by Tiana, Rapunzel, and The Disney Princesses. Celebrate the unforgettable adventures of Disney and Pixar brought to life in new ways at Disney On Ice presents Magic in the Stars.
See the magic LIVE at Pacific Coliseum from November 27th to December 1st.
Visit DisneyOnIce.com for more information.
*Note: Costumes not permitted for guests 14 years & older.
BREAKING Halifax police confirm body of Walmart employee was found in walk-in oven
Police have confirmed the body of an employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax over the weekend was found in a walk-in oven.
PM Trudeau doesn't think his leadership is in danger, as ministers voice confidence in him a day before key Liberal meeting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he doesn't think his leadership is in danger, one day before a highly anticipated Liberal caucus meeting where his future at the helm of the Liberal party is expected to be up for discussion.
Asian American boba brand finds opportunity after Simu Liu sparks cultural appropriation debate
The Asian American boba milk tea brand, Twrl, have a chance to pitch a pretty well-known investor -- actor Simu Liu. The irony is that it came about after the owners posted a video on TikTok in support of Liu calling out the white owners of a boba drink brand for cultural appropriation on "Dragons' Den," the Canadian version of "Shark Tank."
Hoard of 1,000-year-old coins unearthed in a farmer's field sells for US$5.6 million
Adam Staples knew he'd found something when his metal detector let out a beep. And then another. And another.
What is 'pink cocaine'? Designer drug linked to Liam Payne and named in Diddy lawsuit
A partial autopsy has revealed that former One Direction singer Liam Payne had multiple substances in his system when he plunged to his death from a third-floor balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
W5 Investigates You donated clothing to needy Canadians. So how did it end up in Africa?
In the first of a four-part investigation into the seedy underbelly of the lucrative clothing donation bin industry, CTV W5 puts a spotlight on how some of the clothes Canadians donate to charity end up in markets in Africa.
Giant fish thought to be extinct is spotted in the Mekong River
A huge fish in the Mekong River thought to be extinct has been spotted three times in recent years.
opinion Tom Mulcair: What's Justin Trudeau's track record on Quebec separatism?
With the threat of Quebec separatism rearing its head with the PQ on the rise and its leader promising a referendum on Quebec sovereignty if he's elected, commentators have been fretting about the possibility of a third referendum. Former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says it's not going to happen. Here's why.
Man arrested, charged with murder in 2023 death in Prince George, B.C.
A 55-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the killing of a woman in northern British Columbia last summer.
Dr. Bonnie Henry reminds British Columbians to get updated flu, COVID shots
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry encouraged British Columbians to get updated influenza and COVID-19 vaccinations and to “dust off” healthy habits as we enter the respiratory illness season.
John Rustad shares his B.C. Conservative origin story in post-election message
John Rustad has taken to social media to describe his origin story as leader of British Columbia's Conservative Party, which he took from obscurity to the brink of power in Saturday's provincial election.
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
Edmonton police seek man connected to July arson: EPS
Edmonton police are looking for information on a man they say is connected to a July house fire in the Fraser neighbourhood.
2nd group of Edmonton Public Schools staff votes in favour of strike
Edmonton Public Schools (EPS) custodians have voted 97 per cent in favour of going on strike.
What's really behind Alberta's 'scrap the cap' ads?
Alberta’s $7-million ad campaign, railing against a proposed federal industrial emissions cap, comes just weeks before a leadership review for Premier Danielle Smith whose party members are hungry for conflict with Ottawa.
Colton Crowshoe's killer expected to be sentenced
More than a decade after the death of Colton Crowshoe, the man responsible is expected to be sentenced in a Calgary court on Tuesday.
Calgary sees its first taste of winter in October
Morning commuters in Calgary got the first taste of winter driving for the season on Tuesday.
Tourmaline, Clean Energy open two new natural gas fuelling stations in Alberta
Two new compressed natural gas (CNG) fuelling stations have opened in Alberta to help heavy-haul trucks get off diesel.
No risk to public: Lethbridge police take part in training exercises on Tuesday
Lethbridge police are advising the public of officer training on Tuesday that will happen in two different venues throughout the day.
Hitmen wrap up homestand in impressive fashion, defeating Hurricanes 6-1
Calgary scored three times in the first, and three times in the third as the Hitmen defeated the Lethbridge Hurricanes 6-1 Saturday at the Saddledome.
Final students to graduate from Lethbridge College to receive degrees this weekend
The last students to graduate from Lethbridge College will make history this weekend as they cross the stage at fall convocation.
These Manitoba communities set new heat records Monday
A number of Manitoba communities kicked off the week by breaking decades-old heat records.
'Exciting and unexpected': Manitoba community transformed for Bob Odenkirk movie shoot
It was lights, cameras, and action at a beachfront Manitoba community last week as a Hollywood movie shoot took over the town once again.
Possible gun prompts emergency response in Spence neighbourhood
A section of the West End was closed to traffic in response to a potential gun call Tuesday morning.
EXCLUSIVE Saskatchewan NDP gaining momentum among decided voters, new poll says
The NDP appears to have some momentum in Saskatchewan’s provincial election campaign with less than a week until votes are tallied.
-
Saskatchewan's Conflict of Interest Commissioner (COIC) has found that former Saskatchewan Party MLA Gary Grewal violated legislative rules by profiting from hotels while they were party to government contracts.
-
A death investigation is underway after an adult man was found dead at a home in Regina's core.
Saskatoon 'transit villages' plan sparks debate over housing density
A city planning document for the Bus Rapid Transit system (BRT) sparked controversy over the weekend, with three civic election candidates alleging Confederation Mall was at risk of being demolished and replaced with dense housing.
NDP says leaked audio of Sask. Party candidate reveals party divided on education
The Saskatchewan NDP says signs of internal struggle at the Saskatchewan Party are begging to show after the party leaked audio of an opposition candidate being critical of his party's policies.
Saskatoon man develops new card game with a fun, morbid twist — it ends with a funeral
A Saskatoon man is taking his love of card games to new depths — six feet under, to be exact.
Ontario judge ordered to undergo coaching for 'abusive and intimidating' tone during family court hearing
A Superior Court justice in Milton has been ordered to participate in coaching from a more senior judge after the Canadian Judicial Council found that his tone was 'abusive and intimidating' during a family court hearing last September.
Toronto says it will provide 1,200 more spaces for the homeless this winter, but more help is needed
Toronto is calling on other levels of government to provide more help for its unhoused population as the city unveils its winter strategy for those experiencing homelessness.
Montreal suburb begins controversial deer cull to reduce population in local park
A Montreal suburb has started an operation to kill white-tailed deer in one of its local parks, after years of legal battles with activists seeking to save the animals.
-
Quebec premier ‘shocked’ and wants to take measures to prevent other cases like at Bedford School
'Shocked' by the news in recent days about the behaviour of teachers at Montreal's Bedford School, Premier François Legault said his government would consider “all options” to prevent such cases from happening again.
10 years later, Ottawa remembers 2014 Parliament Hill shooting
Memorials and tributes are taking place across Ottawa on Tuesday to remember Cpl. Nathan Cirillo, an honour guard stationed at the National War Memorial, killed 10 years ago today.
Food banks request financial support from Ottawa City Hall to address food insecurity
The Community Services Committee debated the city's new Poverty Reduction Strategy on Tuesday, outlining short-term actions for 2025-26. The five pillars for the strategy are: food security, employment, financial security, economic development, and integrated and simplified pathways.
-
The Ottawa Police Service has received hundreds of speeding tickets so far this year, as the city's photo radar cameras catch police cruisers in school zones and community safety zones.
Liberal caucus chair crosses aisle to join N.S. Progressive Conservatives
A member of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party is crossing the floor and joining the Progressive Conservatives.
North Atlantic right whale population grew in 2023, but still vulnerable to humans
The estimated population of North Atlantic right whales increased in 2023, but a group of international marine scientists say human behaviour still poses a significant threat to the critically endangered species.
'Why not us?': United Way buys building for affordable housing project
It may not look like much now, but when the United Way is done with the second floor of a building in downtown Listowel, there will be new affordable rental units for the community's less fortunate.
Child struck while getting off school bus in Grey Bruce
A 13 year old is recovering from minor injuries after being hit by a car. Around 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 11, OPP were called to Highway 10 north of Markdale in Chatsworth Township.
Crews extinguish bush fire north of Southampton
Firefighters with the Saugeen First Nation Fire Department spent Monday battling a "significant, multi-acre wildfire" north of Southampton.
Police investigate Kitchener playground fire
Police are investigating a suspicious fire at a Kitchener playground.
GPS technology the focus on Day 5 of second-degree murder trial of Erick Buhr
Testimony continued Monday at the trial of Erick Buhr, who has pleaded not guilty to the second-degree murder of his grandmother, Viola Erb.
Two Cambridge men charged after guns were allegedly stolen from a vehicle
Two Cambridge men are facing charges after police say several firearms were stolen from a vehicle on Sunday.
Jury starts deliberations in Sudbury murder trial
Warning: This story includes graphic descriptions of a murder scene many will find upsetting. Reader caution strongly is advised. After three weeks of testimony, a Sudbury jury has begun deliberations in the case of a woman charged with second-degree murder in a gruesome stabbing death in December 2020.
After 51 years, GM closes cold-weather testing facility in Kapuskasing. Ont.
After operating for 51 years, General Motors has announced it is closing the Kapuskasing Proving Ground, a facility the automaker used to test the durability of its vehicles in cold weather.
-
77-year-old Kansas man missing after hotel fire in western Newfoundland
Police in western Newfoundland say a 77-year-old man visiting the province from Kansas is missing after a fire at a hotel in Deer Lake, N.L.
83-year-old Newfoundland musician still playing sold-out shows, even with memory loss
At 2 p.m. on Thursday, the scene at the Lions Club in Clarenville, N.L., rivalled any rowdy St. John's bar that thumps with music late on a weekend night.
Is it pickled fat? Pierogi? Newfoundland 'blobster' expert eyeing weird beach goo
A Newfoundland scientist known for identifying a gelatinous, rancid mass that washed up on the island's shores decades ago is hoping to get his hands on a slice of the strange white globs appearing on the province's beaches.