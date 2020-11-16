VANCOUVER -- The moment you step inside Sam’s Original Art in Vancouver’s Armoury District or view 28-year-old artist Sam Siegel’s work online, it’s hard not to be transported to a different place. And suddenly the pressures of the day just melt away.

It’s the perfect gift idea during the pandemic with a lot of folks working from home. You may be staring at some blank walls and wanting to spruce up the place. I know I was, and needed art but at an affordable price. A friend recommended Sam’s Original Art. When I saw the art online, I was hooked. And when I heard Sam’s story, I wanted to share it with you.

Sam has teamed up with his dad, Bob, to run the business.

“I do the art,” said Sam.

“I’m the warden. I open the door,” added Bob with a chuckle.

Sam’s original pieces sell for thousands of dollars but you can buy them for much less, just hundreds of dollars, because he sells limited edition prints. Just 30 per piece and it’s hard to tell the difference between the print and the original, done on canvas, framed if you want, shipped for free and ready to hang.

Sam began pursuing his passion at a young age. Bob says Sam’s Grade 3 teacher alerted his parents that Sam wasn’t paying attention in school and had trouble focusing but he was good at art. He was diagnosed with Attention Deficit Disorder but he could focus on art, and his parents helped him pursue it, taking him to galleries and buying him art supplies. He never looked back.

For the last 10 years, Sam says he has painted every day, and in 2016 opened up his gallery with his dad, who came out of retirement.

“I fell in love with the Group of Seven, which are some of the famous Canadian artists,” Sam said. He was also inspired by local artists Ross Penhall, Glenn Payan and Michael Abraham.

Much of his abstract style reflects B.C. and incorporates his love of the outdoors.

“British Columbia, Whistler, Sea-to-Sky Highway,” he pointed out. “A lot of people, I think, can connect to some of the local scenes.”

Whether you need a large piece or something smaller, Sam and his dad can fit your needs and your budget.

Just send a photo of your wall. They’ll make the piece to the size you want and, using a computer, will send you a photo so you can see just how it would look on your wall. It’s recommended you place painters tape on your wall to the exact size and spot where you want to see it.

“I can digitally superimpose art directly in their space, which allows the customers to kind of see what the art will look like in their homes,” Sam said.

Most of the business is done online and during the pandemic the passionate duo said business had increased as much as ten times over the same time last year.

“It’s absolutely fantastic. I mean, I jump out of bed every day and I’m just really excited that people like my art. And working with my dad’s fantastic,” Sam said with a big grin.

“I love working with him, he’s a great kid,” added Bob.