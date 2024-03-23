Beached orca on northern Vancouver Island dies after rescue effort
Despite the best efforts of local residents to rescue it, a killer whale that got stuck on shore in a remote area of northern Vancouver Island has died.
The beached orca was discovered Saturday morning near the small community of Zeballos. A video posted to social media shows a group of people attempting to flip the whale over. They also covered the animal with wet towels. A calf is seen swimming nearby.
Just before noon Saturday, the Marine Education and Research Society said in an update that the mother orca had drowned.
“The incoming tide and inability to refloat her so she was not on her side, led to her death,” the conservation organization wrote on social media.
It said the animal is believed to be a Bigg’s killer whale. It’s unknown how the orca ended up stranded on the beach, but the organisation said the tides change very quickly in that area.
It also noted that witnesses reported a dead seal nearby, so it is “very likely” the mother was hunting.
The society said the calf’s survival will depend on its age and family structure.
The Department of Fisheries and Oceans confirmed to CTV News that it is on scene, but no one was available for an interview.
A resident told CTV News community members and the DFO went out on a boat Saturday afternoon to try and locate the calf’s pod.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
B.C. man 'so grateful' to SPCA as it prepares to remove hundreds of cats from his property
The man whose property was the subject of a fundraising appeal from the BC SPCA on Friday says he's "so grateful" the agency is taking in the more than 200 cats and kittens that are currently living with him.
'Abandoned on the side of the road': B.C. man says dispatcher told him to drive to hospital after stroke
Layne French was on his way to pick up his parents from the airport when a coughing fit turned into something much worse.
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden announce birth of 'awesome' baby boy, Cardinal, in Instagram post
Actress Cameron Diaz and her musician husband, Benji Madden, say they are 'blessed and grateful' to have welcomed a baby boy, Cardinal Madden, to their family.
‘It’s like staring at demons’: Meet a man who lives with a disturbing condition
Victor Sharrah has a rare condition called prosopometamorphopsia, or PMO, in which parts of the faces of other people appear distorted in shape, texture, position or color.
Canada qualifies for Copa America with 2-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago
With the win, Canada will open the Copa América against defending champion Argentina in June 20 in Atlanta, plays Chile five days later at East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Chile on June 29 at Orlando, Fla.
Aurora oh wow! Calgary pilot Matt Melnyk's spectacular photos shot from flight deck of Dreamliner at 35,000 feet
Airline pilot Matt Melnyk had the best office view in the world Friday night.
Putin says gunmen who raided Moscow concert hall tried to escape to Ukraine. Kyiv denies involvement
Russian authorities arrested the four men suspected of carrying out the attack on a suburban Moscow concert hall that killed at least 133 people, President Vladimir Putin said Saturday.
Witness heard sputtering from Ontario family's plane before Nashville crash: report
A preliminary report from U.S. authorities probing a plane crash in Tennessee that killed a family of five from Ontario said one witness heard "sputtering" and "popping" sounds from the aircraft's engine moments before it crashed alongside a highway west of downtown Nashville.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Beached orca on northern Vancouver Island dies after rescue effort
Despite the best efforts of local residents to rescue it, a killer whale that got stuck on shore in a remote area of northern Vancouver Island has died.
-
B.C. court rules on real estate dispute stretching back to 1960s transaction
A dispute over a real estate transaction that began more than 60 years ago has been resolved in B.C. Supreme Court.
-
Police watchdog reopens investigation into death of man who apparently shot himself during standoff
B.C.’s police oversight agency has reopened its investigation into the death of a man who died of self-inflicted injuries during a standoff in northern B.C. last summer.
Kelowna
-
'Absolutely worth it': Meet the B.C. woman who paid $50,000 to clone her dead cat
Kris Stewart has her hands full with two rambunctious, 10-week-old kittens after cloning her beloved cat Bear.
-
B.C. funds nearly 600 new affordable rental homes in the Interior, North
The latest funding to flow through British Columbia's Community Housing Fund will add nearly 600 rental homes to communities in the Interior and northern B.C.
-
'Potential fraudsters' may be collecting money for fake charity, Kelowna RCMP warn
Mounties in Kelowna are warning members of the public of "potential fraudsters" they say are collecting money for a charity that may not exist.
Edmonton
-
4 in hospital after high-speed crash in Spruce Grove Saturday
Two people are in hospital in critical condition after a high-speed crash in Spruce Grove Saturday.
-
Andre Corbould leaving Edmonton city manager position on April 3
Edmonton's city manager Andre Corbould is leaving his position, the city confirmed on Friday evening.
-
Edmonton university students build plastic recycling facility from scratch
Edmonton engineering students are giving trash a new life in the local economy.
Calgary
-
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
-
Trades and technology camp encourages young women to pursue a career in the trades
Sparks were flying in the Boilermakers Lodge as young women tried their hand at welding.
-
Calgary Earth Hour event Saturday features Indigenous Youth Showcase
The Calgary Earth Hour Unplugged event on Saturday featured dozens of interactive environmental activities.
Lethbridge
-
Hurricanes drop 3-2 overtime decision to Tigers in final regular-season home game
The Lethbridge Hurricanes lost their final home game of the 2023-24 regular season, dropping a 3-2 decision to Medicine Hat in overtime Friday night.
-
Former Medicine Hat police chief suing city, current top cop, officers
After a 25-year career with the Calgary Police Service, Mike Worden was sworn in as Medicine Hat's top cop in January 2021.
-
Controversial MLA Chelsae Petrovic named parliamentary secretary by LaGrange
Livingstone-Macleod MLA Chelsae Petrovic has been given a new post, but it’s causing some controversy.
Winnipeg
-
Snow could hit parts of Manitoba as spring break arrives
Spring break is just around the corner, but winter weather may be gracing parts of Manitoba to start the week.
-
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
-
'Step in the right direction': AFN National Chief pleased with monetary commitment to search landfill
The National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) is calling Friday’s announcement of funding to search a Winnipeg-area landfill a big step in the right direction.
Regina
-
'Positive impact on the community': Province tackling problem of vacant social housing units
The provincial government is tackling the problem of vacant social housing units.
-
'Play with Your Food' Regina campaign hosts 24-hour board game event
A local community based board game fundraising campaign hosted their annual 24-hour celebratory event over the weekend.
-
Engine 'expelled' from vehicle after driver hits wall in Regina
An engine was ‘expelled’ from a vehicle after a driver hit a garden retaining wall in Regina on Saturday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon black-owned businesses gather in first-ever expo
Saskatoon's black community gathered at Prairieland Park for the first-ever black business expo on Saturday.
-
Saskatoon celebrates pop culture with second annual event
Star wars, stark trek, harry potter, lord of the rings. If it's been in a movie, a comic book, or a video game it was likely on display Saturday at the Saskatoon pop culture celebration.
-
Saskatoon police form new team to combat human trafficking
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has launched a new human trafficking response team after receiving 2.5 years of federal funding from Justice Canada.
Toronto
-
Dogs ingest peanut butter in Toronto park appearing to contain rat poison, owner says
Two dogs came across a jar of peanut butter in a Toronto park and ingested what appears to be three types of rat poison, according to one of their owners.
-
Toronto playground dog attack leaves child with serious, life-altering injuries
A child suffered life-altering injuries after being bitten and dragged by a dog in a waterfront playground Saturday morning, Toronto police said.
-
New details released about Ontario’s new provincial park
The province has released a first look at its proposal for a new operating provincial park, including a potential boundary expansion, integrated trail network, and name change.
Montreal
-
Au revoir to the P'tit Gars de Baie-Comeau: Brian Mulroney laid to rest
As snow fell on a very cold Montreal morning, politicians, celebrities, hockey stars and friends of Brian Mulroney entered Notre-Dame Basilica to pay their respects. Le P'tit Gars de Baie-Comeau was remembered as a great Canadian and one of the most consequential prime ministers in the country's history.
-
Building collapses after 5-alarm fire in Montreal
About 100 Montreal firefighters were on the scene Saturday morning after a five-alarm fire in the Quartier des Spectacles area.
-
Major Quebec unions join demonstration in support of Palestinians
Two of Quebec's largest unions joined a demonstration in downtown Montreal in the snow on Saturday in support of the Palestinian people.
Ottawa
-
Westboro residents recall frantic scene after woman shot by Ottawa police officer
The neighbourhood of Westboro is in shock following a police-involved shooting Friday afternoon that sent a 25-year-old woman to hospital in critical condition.
-
OPP investigating suspicious death of man south of Ottawa
The Ontario Provincial Police says officers were on scene Saturday morning investigating “a sudden death” in the village of Athens,120 kilometres south of Ottawa.
-
Canada's Homan beats South Korea's Gim to reach final at world curling championship
Canada's Rachel Homan is moving on to the final at the world women's curling championship.
Atlantic
-
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
-
17-year-old dies following single-vehicle crash in New Brunswick
A 17-year-old boy has died following a single-vehicle crash in Campobello Island, N.B., on Friday.
-
Giant Tiger warns of cybersecurity breach involving customer information
Canadian discount store chain Giant Tiger is warning of a recent cybersecurity breach involving customer’s information.
London
-
Three people sent to hospital after morning apartment fire in east London, Ont.
A mattress fire in east London, Ont. has sent three people to hospital to be treated with smoke inhalation.
-
Charity run raises $25K for St. Thomas emergency shelter
A charity run to raise money for an emergency shelter in St. Thomas, Ont. has surpassed expectations.
-
Man charged with robberies, other criminal offences: Owen Sound police
At about 5:30 p.m. March 17, a male attended a pharmacy in Owen Sound. Police said that once inside, he disguised himself by covering the lower portion of his face.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener roads closed for collision investigation, RPV deployed
Waterloo regional police are investigating a single motor vehicle collision in Kitchener.
-
Land owners 'devastated' with Waterloo Region's plan to purchase properties
The Region of Waterloo wants to purchase land in Wilmot Township for, what it calls, future “shovel-ready projects.” Some are feeling blindsided by the potential sale.
-
Group of teens get together to build turtle nest protectors as species face endangerment
In a display of environmental stewardship, a group of passionate youth in Waterloo region has taken action to protect endangered turtle species by constructing innovative turtle nest protectors.
Northern Ontario
-
Fire at historic Timmins building, roads closed, residents evacuated
Timmins fire crews are on the scene of a fire at the historic Empire Complex on Spruce Street South in Timmins on Saturday.
-
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
-
OPP officer shoots man holding 'edged weapon' in Thessalon
The province's Special Investigations Unit is probing an altercation in Thessalon, Ont. on Friday night where a man has survived a police shooting and is now in stable condition at a hospital.
N.L.
-
N.L. fishermen declare victory, head home after protests in St. John's
Fish harvesters in Newfoundland and Labrador are declaring victory in their negotiations with the provincial government, and are heading home after a recent protest that brought out riot police in St. John's.
-
Fish protesters meet riot police outside N.L. legislature, budget delivered in half-empty assembly
Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial government delivered its annual budget to a half-empty legislature Thursday, as opposition politicians boycotted the speech and protesters stared down riot police outside.
-
Newfoundland struggling to recruit oncologists despite big signing bonus
Despite a brand new hospital and a hefty signing bonus, health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador still haven't recruited the oncologists they need for an expanded cancer care program on the province's west coast.