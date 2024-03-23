Beached orca on northern Vancouver Island dies after rescue effort

Despite the best efforts of local residents to rescue it, a killer whale that got stuck on shore in a remote area of northern Vancouver Island has died.

The beached orca was discovered Saturday morning near the small community of Zeballos. A video posted to social media shows a group of people attempting to flip the whale over. They also covered the animal with wet towels. A calf is seen swimming nearby.

Just before noon Saturday, the Marine Education and Research Society said in an update that the mother orca had drowned.

“The incoming tide and inability to refloat her so she was not on her side, led to her death,” the conservation organization wrote on social media.

It said the animal is believed to be a Bigg’s killer whale. It’s unknown how the orca ended up stranded on the beach, but the organisation said the tides change very quickly in that area.

It also noted that witnesses reported a dead seal nearby, so it is “very likely” the mother was hunting.

The society said the calf’s survival will depend on its age and family structure.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans confirmed to CTV News that it is on scene, but no one was available for an interview.

A resident told CTV News community members and the DFO went out on a boat Saturday afternoon to try and locate the calf’s pod.