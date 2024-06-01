VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Operations suspended at British Columbia's Gibraltar copper mine due to worker strike

    The Gibraltar copper mine is seen in this photo from owner Taseko's website. (tasekomines.com) The Gibraltar copper mine is seen in this photo from owner Taseko's website. (tasekomines.com)
    Share

    A worker strike has forced Vancouver-based Taseko Mines Limited to suspend operations at its Gibraltar copper mine in central British Columbia, about 200 kilometres south of Prince George.

    The company issued a news release on Saturday saying negotiations for a new contract with unionized workers ended late Friday with no deal.

    It says it then shut down mining and milling operations before midnight, and only essential staff remain to maintain critical operations.

    Unifor says its Local 3018 members voted to strike today, accusing Taseko of refusing to negotiate "basic terms of a new collective agreement."

    A news release from the union says contract negotiations began in February, and the workers' latest contract expired on Friday.

    The release says Unifor Local 3018 represents about 550 workers at the mine, which is the second largest open-pit copper mine in Canada and the largest employer in the region.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Panama prepares to evacuate first island in face of rising sea level

    On a tiny island off Panama's Caribbean coast, about 300 families are packing their belongings in preparation for a dramatic change. Generations of Gunas who have grown up on Gardi Sugdub in a life dedicated to the sea and tourism will trade that next week for the mainland’s solid ground.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News