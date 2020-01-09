VANCOUVER -- A woman on an RCMP "Most Wanted" list was arrested months after B.C. officials asked the public for help to track her down.

Erica Esquieres was wanted on more than two dozen charges related to crimes committed across British Columbia, the Richmond RCMP said.

She had been taken into custody, but was released in July. Prior to her recent arrest in Oliver, she had not been seen since being released.

Members of the Richmond RCMP received a tip that she was in the Okanagan town, and made the 400-kilometre trip to make an arrest.

She was taken into custody on Jan. 3, and will be transferred from Oliver to Richmond on Friday, the RCMP said.

Few details were provided about her arrest, but Sgt. Gene Hsieh said in a statement Thursday that "staying true to form, even at the end," the fugitive attempted to deceive officers.

"Fortunately, each and every officer on the arrest team was quite familiar with Esquieres and her modus operandi."

The 26-year-old's charges include mail theft, credit card fraud and forgery.

It is alleged she took money from bank accounts and made fraudulent purchases. She is also accused of renting cars while impersonating fraud victims.

None of the charges has been proven in court.

Esquieres was one of several people on the BC RCMP's Most Wanted list.

Others on the list include Stacy Ray Laglace, who was just added last week and is considered armed and dangerous. The Dawson Creek, B.C., man is wanted for aggravated assault, kidnapping, robbery and other charges.

On New Year's Eve, Scott McAdam was added, wanted for careless use of a firearm and failure to comply with probation, among other offences.

The RCMP's list is four pages long, and profiles of each person are available online.

Also among the wanted is John Norman MacKenzie, a prison escapee who fled from a federal facility in Mission, B.C., in August 2018.

This week, the RCMP announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

The 59-year-old was last seen in Mission on Aug. 7, and his absence from Correctional Service of Canada's Mission Institution was noticed during a headcount that night.