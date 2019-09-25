

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





Mounties in Richmond are asking the public for help locating a 26-year-old woman who faces 30 fraud-related charges from jurisdictions around the province.

Erica Esquieres was released from custody in July and has not been seen since, according to Richmond RCMP. She's wanted for charges including mail theft, credit card fraud and forgery, police said.

Mounties say she came to the attention of the Richmond RCMP Economic Crime Unit after allegedly taking money from bank accounts, making fraudulent purchases and renting cars while impersonating someone else.

Police released a photo of Esquieres and asked anyone with information on her whereabouts to call them at 604-278-1212 or to email Richmond_Tips@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Online court records show numerous charges against a person named Erica Isabel Esquieres, beginning in August 2015.

These earliest charges include identity theft, using a forged document, possession of stolen property under $5,000, obtaining property under false pretences under $5,000 and personation with intent to gain advantage.

Court records also indicate that Esquieres has faced charges for failing to appear on multiple occasions since 2015.

It's not clear whether the Esquieres referred to in online court documents is the same as the one referred to in the Richmond RCMP release, though they appear to share the same name.