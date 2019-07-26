

CTV News Vancouver





One person is dead after an apparent head-on collision in a rural part of Abbotsford Friday afternoon.

In a tweet, Abbotsford police described the accident that took place around 3:15 p.m. on Wells Line Road near Marion Road as "fatal."

AbbyPD investigating fatal collision on Wellsline Rd & Marion Rd in Sumas Prairie area involving pick-up truck and SUV. Patrol officer, Major Crime detectives & Traffic Reconstruction Officers on scene. AbbyPD will update when roadways are open. pic.twitter.com/hjhxzPBBVx — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) July 27, 2019

Police, firefighters and paramedics all responded to the scene. BC Emergency Health Services confirmed that four people were taken to hospital, including one who was transported via air ambulance.

Three of the victims were in critical condition, according to EHS, while the fourth was stable.

A black SUV and a white pickup truck at the scene each had significant damage to their front ends.

Abbotsford police told the Canadian Press the driver of the pickup, a 22-year-old man, died of his injuries. A female passenger in her 20s was transported to hospital with serious injuries and a male passenger suffered minor injuries.

The lone occupant of the SUV, a man in his 70s, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The collision closed roads in the area for a few hours. A street sign for Wells Line Road could appeared to have been knocked down in the incident. A bent stop sign could also be seen at the scene.

Abbotsford police advised motorists to avoid the area.

With files from the Canadian Press