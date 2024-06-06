On the anniversary of Hwy. 4 closure, calls continue for emergency alternative route
On Thursday, traffic was flowing on Highway 4 around Cameron Lake heading into Port Alberni. One year ago, that wasn’t the case.
On June 3, 2023, a massive human-caused wildfire tore through Cameron Lake Bluffs. Crews worked tirelessly to control the blaze. Three days later, the province officially closed Highway 4 due to safety concerns above the major artery connecting the west coast to the mid-island.
“There was significant impacts on our community and I think we’re going to see the effects of that long-term,” said Sharie Minions, the mayor of Port Alberni.
Minions says lessons have been learned and the biggest takeaway was the need for collaboration.
“When the emergency first happened I think we were really working one-on-one in silos,” said the mayor. “As we started to collaborate more frequently and more effectively, we really saw improvements to all of the issues we trying to take on collectively.”
Those issues were immense. The west coast’s only connection to the rest of Vancouver Island was through a four-hour detour to Lake Cowichan.
Supplies like fuel and groceries had a hard time getting through. Tourism was crippled and businesses suffered.
“It was a phenomenal cost not only to ourselves but others,” said Russell Dyson, the owner of Coleman Meadows Farm.
Dyson owns a water buffalo farm in the Alberni Valley and his son owns a dairy farm. He says when the highway was closed, the combined losses climbed into the tens of thousands of dollars.
“Cows must be milked every single day, twice a day,” said Dyson.
That milk needs to be processed in two locations outside of the Alberni Valley, in Victoria and the Comox Valley.
On the first anniversary of the closure of Highway 4, Dyson says it’s time for the province to build an alternative route around Cameron Lake.
“Let’s get something that at the very least that is a sound alternative in an emergency basis,” said the farmer.
“I think the Horn Lake connector, from our communities’ perspective, is certainly the preference for that type of route,” said Minions.
That connector currently sits on lands controlled by Mosiac Forest Management.
The province says that in previous years, the Horne Lake connector was studied as an alternative route but was rejected as a viable solution for general traffic.
It says it is investing in safety upgrades to that stretch of Highway 4 to make sure it will remain open. The province says it is open to speaking with local governments to create a safe and reliable detour route to keep goods and services moving in the case of another emergency.
“The times of study and talking about it are done,” said Dyson.
During the closure the City of Port Alberni did fly some supplies into the community. It also explored the option of barging goods in, which didn’t work at the time as there were no docks that could facilitate the massive floats.
“What we have now is an awareness of what barge locations exist and how we could activate them in an emergency situation should we need that,” said Minions.
One year on and lessons have been learned.
Residents in the Alberni Valley say now is the time for the province to step-up and build a viable alternative route, in and out of valley, that could be used on an emergency basis.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Search suspended for overdue mountaineers near Squamish, B.C.
Rescue crews have suspended the search for three mountaineers who failed to return from a difficult climb near Squamish, B.C., on Friday.
Lecce out as education minister in major Ontario government cabinet shuffle
Stephen Lecce is out as education minister in a major shuffle of Ontario Premier Doug Ford's cabinet. Lecce, who has served in the role since 2019, will now serve as energy and electrification minister in a swap with Todd Smith.
Ont. powerlifter battles back after catching mild cold that turned into rare and deadly disease
An Ontario powerlifter caught a mild cold last year. Six days later, he was fighting for his life in the ICU.
Canadians more likely to prefer someone other than Trudeau lead Liberals in next election: Nanos
Canadians are three times more likely to prefer someone other than Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to lead the Liberals in the next election, a new Nanos Research survey for CTV News shows.
Montreal police disperse McGill pro-Palestinian protesters with tear gas
Montreal police used tear gas to disperse pro-Palestinian protesters at McGill university after they barricaded themselves in the administration building as part of a "global call to action."
Over 1.2 million rechargeable lights are under recall for fire hazards, following one reported death
More than 1.2 million rechargeable lights are under recall in Canada and the U.S. following a report of one consumer died as the result of a fire.
'Wheel of Fortune': Vanna White bids an emotional goodbye to Pat Sajak
Ahead of Pat Sajak's final episode as the host of 'Wheel of Fortune,' Vanna White paid an emotional tribute to her co-host of more than 40 years.
Shell investigation reveals vendor data breach
Shell confirms a cybersecurity incident that occurred last week targeted a vendor the company works with, not the oil and gas giant.
Ontario woman forced to pay $23K medical bill after heart attack abroad despite travel insurance
An Ontario woman who took a trip to the Cayman Islands in January was hospitalized after a heart attack and even though she had travel medical insurance, she was told she needed to pay the hospital bill herself.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. city loses appeal of million-dollar award for spectator's hockey puck injury
British Columbia's highest court has struck down an appeal by the City of Langford, which argued that a million-dollar payout to a woman who was hit in the face with a roller-hockey puck at a municipal arena was disproportionately high for her injuries.
-
On the anniversary of Hwy. 4 closure, calls continue for emergency alternative route
On Thursday, traffic was flowing on Highway 4 around Cameron Lake heading into Port Alberni. One year ago, that wasn’t the case.
-
Search suspended for overdue mountaineers near Squamish, B.C.
Rescue crews have suspended the search for three mountaineers who failed to return from a difficult climb near Squamish, B.C., on Friday.
Kelowna
-
B.C. bookkeeper gets 6 years in prison for defrauding over $1M from employer
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
-
'No Okanagan stone fruit' coming to B.C. grocer this year due to cold snap
An independent B.C. grocery store says it won't have Okanagan peaches, apricots, plums or nectarines on store shelves this summer due to the cold snap the province experienced earlier in the year.
-
Suspect caught making sundae during Kelowna break-in: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.
Edmonton
-
Premier says 'no appetite' for government-run auto insurance despite savings
Premier Danielle Smith says government-run public auto insurance is off the table for Alberta, despite a recent report suggesting it would save drivers hundreds of dollars a year in premiums.
-
Canadians more likely to prefer someone other than Trudeau lead Liberals in next election: Nanos
Canadians are three times more likely to prefer someone other than Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to lead the Liberals in the next election, a new Nanos Research survey for CTV News shows.
-
Violent offender released in Edmonton: EPS
Edmonton police are warning residents about the release of a man they believe poses a threat to the community.
Calgary
-
Calgary activates municipal emergency plan after water main break
The city of Calgary is under a mandatory water advisory where officials are telling all residents and businesses to strictly limit their water usage following a major water main break on Wednesday.
-
Rocky View County fire crews battle out-of-control grass fire near Springbank
Cochrane RCMP and Rocky View County Fire Services are on scene at an out-of-control grassfire burning near Springbank, east of the airport that started around 6 p.m. Thursday evening.
-
Shooting in Calgary community of Woodlands leaves man in hospital
One man was seriously injured in a shooting in the Calgary community of Woodlands on Thursday.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge police expand online options for reporting less serious crimes
Lethbridge residents have more options when it comes to reporting less serious crimes to police.
-
Lethbridge veterans mark the 80th anniversary of Battle of Normandy
Today marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy.
-
High winds, warm temperatures result in fire ban for Lethbridge's river valley
Despite the month of May seeing nearly 100 millimetres of rain, the City of Lethbridge has enacted a fire ban for the city’s river valley.
Winnipeg
-
61-year-old cyclist dead after hit-and-run: WPS
A 61-year-old cyclist has died after a hit-and-run on Wellington Crescent Thursday morning.
-
19-year-old Manitoba man charged in double homicide: RCMP
The 19-year-old man arrested in a double homicide in Minegoziibe Anishinabe earlier this week has been charged and identified.
-
'It's a unique addition': Winnipeg man adds original Eaton's sign to growing collection
Showing off the latest purchase in his Eaton's collection, Corey Quintaine joked he is rebuilding the former flagship store that used to sit at 320 Portage Avenue one Facebook Marketplace purchase at a time.
Regina
-
Sask. Teachers' Federation, gov't searching for path forward following impasse, reinstating job sanctions
As teachers right across Saskatchewan prepare to take part in "work-to rule" job action beginning next week – both sides are presenting their case as to why after a year-long labour dispute, a deal has not yet been reached.
-
Regina police looking for silver truck that fled pedestrian collision
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking for the public’s help as it investigates a pedestrian collision that took place Thursday afternoon.
-
'We came together': Moose Jaw school shows off tipi classroom
King George Elementary School now has classroom located in a tipi – following a recent school wide project of learning about Indigenous history and culture in Canada.
Saskatoon
-
B.C. woman wins court ruling two years after her dog was brutally attacked at Sask. off-leash park
After a two-year legal battle, the owner of a dog who was killed in a vicious attack at a Saskatoon off-leash park two years ago is getting some closure.
-
Sask. Trucking Association opposes provincial program recognizing Class 1 licences of foreign drivers
The Saskatchewan Trucking Association (STA) is concerned about a new program that exempts temporary foreign workers with Class 1 licences from mandatory training before working in the agricultural sector.
-
Sask. government reviews progress on calls for MMIWG justice
Indigenous women as a demographic face a significantly higher risk of being murdered or going missing, an issue highlighted in a 2019 report that brought forward 231 'calls for justice'. Five years later, the Saskatchewan government is reviewing its progress in addressing these calls.
Toronto
-
Lecce out as education minister in major Ontario government cabinet shuffle
Stephen Lecce is out as education minister in a major shuffle of Ontario Premier Doug Ford's cabinet. Lecce, who has served in the role since 2019, will now serve as energy and electrification minister in a swap with Todd Smith.
-
TTC union says 'some progress' at bargaining table as strike deadline nears
With less than four hours until the TTC strike deadline, the union representing frontline transit workers says there has been “some progress” at the bargaining table as contract negotiations continue.
-
'I lost my two brothers': Rexdale shooting survivor speaks out
Baldwin Thomas was born in Jamaica and said he’s been in places there where he thought he’d get shot. What he never expected was to fall victim to gun violence here in Canada and to lose two of his closest frineds to it at the local high school where they play soccer and dominoes.
Montreal
-
Montreal police disperse McGill pro-Palestinian protesters with tear gas
Montreal police used tear gas to disperse pro-Palestinian protesters at McGill university after they barricaded themselves in the administration building as part of a "global call to action."
-
Canadian F1 Grand Prix opens in Montreal
The Canadian F1 Grand Prix has begun in Montreal after the paddocks were opened to a few lucky fans at the Gilles Villeneuve Circuit on Notre-Dame Island.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Montreal area under severe thunderstorm watch ahead of Grand Prix weekend
The start of Grand Prix festivities could get off to a turbulent start as Montreal is under a severe thunderstorm watch for the afternoon and evening hours.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa receives 30 to 44 mm of rain on Thursday, causing temporary flooding
Heavy rain soaked Ottawa Thursday afternoon, causing temporary flooding on sections of Highway 417, municipal roads and sidewalks. As of 5 p.m., 30 mm of rain had been recorded at the Ottawa International Airport
-
RCMP bust suspected human smuggling ring operating in the Cornwall, Ont. area
Eight people are facing charges in connection to a suspected human trafficking ring that allegedly smuggled over 100 illegal migrants from the Cornwall, Ont. area into the United States.
-
Lecce out as education minister in major Ontario government cabinet shuffle
Stephen Lecce is out as education minister in a major shuffle of Ontario Premier Doug Ford's cabinet. Lecce, who has served in the role since 2019, will now serve as energy and electrification minister in a swap with Todd Smith.
Atlantic
-
N.S. soldier who died in Afghanistan to be honoured by navy ship named for his hometown
A navy ship will honour Sgt. Jimmy MacNeil, a Nova Scotia soldier who died in Afghanistan in 2010.
-
Elderly woman dies after being struck by out-of-control vehicle in Wolfville Ridge: N.S. RCMP
An 87-year-old Nova Scotia woman has died after police say an out-of-control vehicle struck her while she was standing beside her car in Wolfville Ridge, N.S.
-
Charges dismissed against pair accused of harassing N.S. medical officer during COVID
A Nova Scotia judge has dismissed charges against two people accused of harassing the province's chief medical officer during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the case had taken took long to reach the trial stage.
London
-
Fatal collision east of London, Ont
One person has died after a crash east of the city this afternoon.
-
Grandson testifies about strained relationship between family and the accused at Boris Panovski murder trial
Michael Panovski, the adult grandson of the accused Boris Panovski, 79, testified that like his grandfather, he too was involved with bird dog training.
-
WATCH
WATCH Remembering 'Our London Family' on third anniversary
June 6 marks three years since four out of five members of a London, Ont. family were killed while out for a walk — deliberately struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road.
Kitchener
-
Ont. powerlifter battles back after catching mild cold that turned into rare and deadly disease
An Ontario powerlifter caught a mild cold last year. Six days later, he was fighting for his life in the ICU.
-
Lecce out as education minister in major Ontario government cabinet shuffle
Stephen Lecce is out as education minister in a major shuffle of Ontario Premier Doug Ford's cabinet. Lecce, who has served in the role since 2019, will now serve as energy and electrification minister in a swap with Todd Smith.
-
Missing coyote decoys at Waterloo Park won’t be replaced
Plastic coyotes, set up around Waterloo Park to scare off geese, have now been missing for more than a month.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario woman forced to pay $23K medical bill after heart attack abroad despite travel insurance
An Ontario woman who took a trip to the Cayman Islands in January was hospitalized after a heart attack and even though she had travel medical insurance, she was told she needed to pay the hospital bill herself.
-
North Bay caterer guilty of 36 counts of violating COVID-era lockdown
A North Bay caterer who gained notoriety during the COVID-19 pandemic for refusing to follow public health directives has been found guilty of 36 offences.
-
Vale Greenhouse celebrates 50th anniversary
The re-greening of Sudbury has gained international attention. Thursday in Copper Cliff, Vale celebrated the 50th anniversary of its Base Metals Greenhouse.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland is being sieged by heavy fog, and travellers are paying the price
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
-
N.L. becomes latest province to eye stricter tobacco regulations
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
-
'Loneliness will kill': N.L. long-term care homes struggled with COVID restrictions
A study from Newfoundland and Labrador's Memorial University says visitor restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic left long-term care visitors with a 'significant' increase in isolation, leading to concerns about residents' mental and physical health.