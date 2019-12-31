VANCOUVER -- Out of nearly 51,000 babies born in B.C. this year, Olivia and Oliver were the top two names picked according to the province's Vital Statistics Agency.

Olivia's been high on the list for baby girl names in the province for the past decade, B.C.'s results show. In fact, it's only been edged out of the top spot by a narrow margin by babies named Emma in 2011 and 2015.

Emma was a popular name again this year in the province, and so was Charlotte.

For boys, Oliver inched ahead of Lucas, Liam, Noah, William and Benjamin this year.

In 2018, Liam was by far the most popular amongst boys, with 283 babies given that name.

B.C.'s Ministry of Health released the top picks on New Year's Eve, but noted that they're only preliminary results and could change after a final tally. So far, results only include data up to Dec. 18.

The Vital Statistics Agency says that between Jan. 1 and Dec. 18, 2019, 40,978 babies were born in B.C.

In all of 2018, 43,844 were born.