The preliminary results are in, and Liam and Olivia are poised to be the most popular baby names across B.C. this year.

Birth records from Jan. 1 to Dec. 18 show the most popular boy’s names were Liam, Lucas, Oliver, Benjamin, Ethan, Noah, Logan, William, James and Leo.

The most popular names for baby girls were Olivia, Emma, Amelia, Charlotte, Chloe, Ava, Sophia, Isla, Emily and Hannah.

The Ministry of Health released the top contenders on New Year's Eve, but the results are almost two weeks old and subject to change in the final tally.

The frequency counts have not been shared, but last year's top boy's and girl's names were recorded upward of 200 times.

Olivia has been number 1 girl's name for six of the past seven years, according to the ministry, while Leo and Isla are both new additions to their respective top 10 lists.

The province said there have been 40,565 babies born in B.C. this year, with 19,821 girls and 20,744 boys. That's about 4,000 fewer babies than were born in 2017.