

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





A huge fire near Oliver is still growing and crews are trying out new technology to improve detection and mapping.

Late Thursday night, BC Wildfire Services said the wildfire is now measured at 2,270 hectares and that 180 personnel have now been assigned to the fire.

The fire, discovered Sunday, is burning near Eagle Bluff, between Okanagan Falls and Oliver and is more than five times the size of Stanley Park.

Evacuation alerts started being implemented on Monday and have since expanded to cover around 250 properties, including the Okanagan Correctional Centre.

Overnight, 20 crew members remained on site to monitor the fire and BC Wildfire Service said they completed "a rotary wing night vision flight." The trial of night vision technology will hopefully help ground crews and improve situational awareness and mapping, particularly of the fire's perimeter, the fire service said.

Crews have also been completing planned ignitions in the hopes of removing any combustible fuels that could be between the fire's perimeter and the community.

As they've been battling the blaze, crews have said the terrain has made conditions extra challenging. The weather hasn't helped either, with windy and hot temperatures in the region throughout the week.

Cooler temperatures are expected this weekend, which should bring some relief, but there is a risk of thunderstorms in the area.

An air quality statement is still in place for the South Okanagan region as conditions continue to be impacted by wildfire smoke.

Drivers have also been warned to be cautious in the area, as delays are possible seven kilometres north of Oliver to two kilometres south of Okanagan Falls because of the wildfire and smoke.