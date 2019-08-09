

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





After a sweltering week that saw multiple heat alerts across the province, the weather is expected to cool down and rain is in the local forecast.

Throughout the week, special weather statements were in place for parts of the Okanagan and Southern Interior as temperatures soared into the high 30s in some areas.

This weekend, however, these same regions are expected to see temperatures dip back into the 20s and, in the Lower Mainland, high temperatures are only forecasted to reach 19 C.

Rain is also in the forecast for Vancouver, with a 60 per cent chance on Saturday and showers expected throughout the day on Sunday. Overnight low temperatures are forecasted to hit 16 C.

All the heat warnings and statements have been lifted throughout the province. The only remaining advisory is an air quality statement for the South Okanagan, where the Eagle Bluff fire – now measured at over 2,000 hectares – is bringing smoke to the area.

The South Okanagan is also expected to get some much-needed rain over the weekend, although there is a risk of thunderstorms in the area with possible lighting strikes posing a risk for more wildfires.

