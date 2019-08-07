

Alyse Kotyk , CTV News Vancouver





A correctional centre in Oliver is under evacuation alert as a nearby wildfire has grown to 900 hectares and staff are preparing to move inmates if necessary.

The fire, discovered Sunday, is burning near Eagle Bluff, between Okanagan Falls and Oliver. An evacuation alert was put in place for some homes on Monday and was expanded on Wednesday to include the Senkulmen Business Park and the Okanagan Correctional Centre.

A statement from the province says plans are in place to move around 200 inmates currently at the facility if necessary, adding that the present risk to evacuate is low.

"We will continue to monitor this closely as we have been," said a spokesperson for the provincial public safety ministry in an email. "The safety of both inmates and staff is our top priority. The OCC management team has planned for the eventuality that they may have to evacuate."

The province says escorted transportation has been arranged and correctional facilities in other regions have the capacity to accept transfers. Several shuttle buses could be seen outside the centre.

"The centre has planned for all eventualities," the spokesperson said. "Families will be notified once transfers are complete."

Meanwhile, wildfire crews continue to battle the blaze which has grown more than seven times in size since it was discovered.

BC Wildfire Service posted to Twitter Wednesday morning saying crews would be conducting small-scale hand ignition operations on the south end of Gallagher Lake. The hope, they say, is that this will remove any combustible fuels that could be between the fire's perimeter and the community.