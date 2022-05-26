Number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals back below 500 this week
The number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals dropped below 500 this week for the first time since late April.
There were 473 test-positive patients in hospital as of Thursday, the lowest weekly total reported since April 14.
This graph shows the number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals on Thursdays since the province switched to a "hospital census" model for counting hospitalizations. (CTV)
The number of hospitalized coronavirus patients the province reports each week includes both those with serious illness and those who were admitted to hospital for other reasons and tested positive incidentally.
Since B.C. switched to counting hospitalizations this way in January, the highest total number of patients in hospital on a Thursday has been 985, while the lowest has been 255.
Included in the 473 patients hospitalized as of Thursday were 42 people in critical care with COVID-19.
6TH WAVE PROBABLY PEAKED HIGHER THAN ALL BUT THE 5TH
Thursday's data means the number of patients in B.C. hospitals has now declined for two consecutive weeks and three of the last four.
Alongside other data, that fact suggests that coronavirus transmission in the province is declining after the peak of the pandemic's sixth wave.
While it didn't reach the heights of the fifth wave, which sent cases and hospitalizations soaring in B.C. in December and January, the latest wave was likely the second highest of the pandemic so far, according to B.C.'s independent COVID-19 modelling group.
The group's latest report, released last week, noted that the second Omicron variant wave appeared to be "peaking at a lower level than the first," but hospital occupancy and cases were "still higher than any previous time in the pandemic, prior to Omicron."
The modelling group uses a formula to estimate the true number of daily COVID-19 infections the province is seeing, since B.C. health authorities have severely limited the availability of publicly funded, lab-based testing.
During the height of the first Omicron wave, the modelling group inferred that the province was seeing nearly 10,000 new cases per day. As of earlier this month, the group estimated approximately 4,700 new cases per day.
Before B.C. stopped widespread testing, the highest single-day total the province had ever recorded was 1,293.
On Thursday, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control reported 1,358 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded during the week of May 15 to 21. That figure only includes positive PCR tests and cases epidemiologically linked to them.
Like hospitalizations, the number of BCCDC-reported cases has also declined in recent weeks. Thursday's total was the lowest the agency had reported since it switched to weekly updates on COVID-19 data – rather than daily ones – on April 2.
NEW HOSPITALIZATIONS, DEATHS DECLINE
In addition to the number of patients in hospital each Thursday, the BCCDC also releases totals for the number of newly hospitalized people during the last full epidemiological week, in this case from May 15 to 21.
During that time period, at least 282 test-positive COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospital. That number is expected to increase "as data become more complete," according to the BCCDC.
However, 282 is the lowest starting point for new hospitalizations that the BCCDC has provided in several weeks.
Similarly, the number of new deaths announced for the week of May 15 to 21 is expected to rise, but was lower than the starting point for the last few weeks.
The BCCDC says 42 people died within 30 days of a positive COVID-19 test during the week in question. That doesn't mean all of the deaths were caused by the disease, however. Since April 2, the province has been reporting "30-day, all-cause mortality," rather than attempting to separate coronavirus-related deaths from coincidental ones.
WASTEWATER SURVEILLANCE
Though all of the aforementioned indicators are currently pointing toward declining transmission of COVID-19 in B.C., wastewater surveillance in the Lower Mainland – which was one of the first indications that the sixth wave had peaked – has begun to level off.
In its weekly "situation report," the BCCDC describes viral loads in wastewater for the week of May 15 to 21 as "steady" at Annacis Island and Iona Island plants, compared to the previous week.
Viral loads have increased for two consecutive weeks at the Northwest Langley plant, while they had declined for a single week at the Lulu Island and Lions Gate plants. The BCCDC describes coronavirus concentrations at all three of these locations as "variable week-over-week."
VACCINATION DATA
The province administered 51,479 new doses of COVID-19 vaccines during the week of May 15 to 21, an average of roughly 7,300 per day.
The vast majority of those shots – 41,078 of them – were fourth doses, which are currently being offered to Indigenous people ages 55 and older and non-Indigenous people ages 70 and older in B.C.
Just 1,456 of the shots administered during the week in question were first doses, and overall vaccination rates in the province have barely changed in months.
As of May 23, 91 per cent of people ages five and older had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Eighty-eight per cent had received two shots and 55 per cent had received three.
Among those ages 70 and older, 16 per cent had received a fourth dose.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
DEVELOPING
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1 dead after ammonia leak in Kamloops, B.C., industrial park
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Man fatally shot by police near Toronto elementary school after reportedly walking streets with rifle
One man is dead after being shot by police near a Toronto elementary school on Thursday afternoon. The incident sent hundreds of students into lockdown.
Texas gunman was inside the school for over an hour
The gunman who massacred 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school was inside for more than an hour before he was killed in a shootout, law enforcement authorities said Thursday amid mounting public anger and scrutiny over their response to the rampage.
BREAKING | Monkeypox cases up to 26; first case detected in Ontario: PHAC
There are now 26 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Canada, according to an update from the Public Health Agency of Canada, and the virus has been detected in a new province, with one case in Ontario.
Trudeau signals new gun-control changes coming; here's what the Liberals have promised
In the wake of a horrific mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has signalled that the Canadian government will be moving ahead on new gun-control measures 'in the coming weeks.' In previous Parliaments, the Liberals have made changes to Canada's gun laws, but in the 2021 federal election, Trudeau promised to go further.
Ray Liotta, 'Goodfellas' star, dead at 67
Ray Liotta, the actor known for his roles in 'Field of Dreams' and the Martin Scorcese mob classic 'Goodfellas,' has died.
Russian plane grounded indefinitely at Toronto Pearson racking up huge parking bill
A massive Russian plane that was grounded at Toronto Pearson International Airport back in February is racking up a substantial parking bill.
'Horrifying' conspiracy theories swirl around Texas shooting
By now it's as predictable as the calls for thoughts and prayers: A mass shooting leaves many dead, and wild conspiracy theories and misinformation about the carnage soon follow. Within hours of Tuesday's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, another rash began as internet users spread baseless claims about the man named as the gunman and his possible motives.
Lifting sanctions against Russia to move Ukrainian grain exports not an option: Ukraine PM
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says the West must not give in to Russian pressure to ease sanctions in order to restart the flow of agricultural exports.
Amber Heard ends testimony asking Depp to 'leave me alone'
Amber Heard told jurors Thursday that a harassment campaign waged against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp has left her humiliated and scared for her life from multiple death threats, and said she just wants 'Johnny to leave me alone.'
Vancouver Island
-
Man dies after logging truck crash near Courtenay, B.C.
A crash involving a logging truck near Courtenay, B.C., on Tuesday claimed the life of one man, CTV News has learned.
-
'Take responsibility': Stray firework believed to have caused thousands in damage to Nanaimo dock
Nanaimo RCMP are on the lookout for people who may have set off fireworks that led to a fire at the Brannen Lake boat launch on Wednesday evening.
-
Mystery solved: Woman comes forward after overturned kayak prompts search in Nanaimo
A woman says she's embarrassed but grateful after her overturned kayak was reported to police, prompting a search by first responders in Nanaimo, B.C.
Calgary
-
Police seize loaded pistol, $115K in drugs in southwest Calgary bust
Calgary police say charges have been laid against a 25-year-old man in connection with a drug trafficking operation that officers had been investigating for the past eight months.
-
Bill passed to give Alberta's cabinet ministers permanent 'honourable' designation
The Alberta government has passed a new bill that will add a permanent 'honourable' title to all former, current and future cabinet ministers' names.
-
Woman dead in southeast Calgary mobile home park fire
Fire officials and police are investigating the cause of a blaze in a mobile home park in southeast Calgary that resulted in the death of a senior.
Edmonton
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | Shandro tells Sohi to create 'public safety plan' to fight violence in Edmonton's core
Mayor Amarjeet Sohi has two weeks to provide a new plan to the province, after the justice minister accused him on Thursday of "not providing or maintaining adequate and effective policing services."
-
'A lot of racism': Percentage of Indigenous inmates in Edmonton hitting new highs
It's not a new trend but the overrepresentation of Indigenous people in Edmonton's prisons is much higher than the Canadian average and continuing to grow at a faster rate, as advocates search for solutions.
-
Driver of SUV dead after hitting south Edmonton house
A 31-year-old man is dead after he crashed his SUV on Thursday morning.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man fatally shot by police near Toronto elementary school after reportedly walking streets with rifle
One man is dead after being shot by police near a Toronto elementary school on Thursday afternoon. The incident sent hundreds of students into lockdown.
-
'One ticket is all it takes': OLG reveals winner of $60-million jackpot
A woman from Hamilton, Ont. is now a multimillionaire after she won the $60-million Lotto Max jackpot.
-
Indigenous man living in Toronto's 'last tiny shelter' alleges harassment against Toronto police
An Indigenous man living in what is assumed to be Toronto’s last “tiny shelter” in a downtown park says police have acted unfairly in their effort to remove and arrest him.
Montreal
-
Quebec ready to vaccinate against monkeypox as soon as Friday, with 25 confirmed cases
Quebec says it is ready to vaccinate people who have come into close contact with monkeypox as soon as Friday.
-
In backlash to the backlash, Bill 96 leads to flurry of talk on Quebec separatism
Quebec Premier François Legault may not have expected quite this type of fallout from Bill 96, but he found himself hammered by questions on Thursday -- about Quebec independence.
-
Kahnawake suspending political contact with Quebec; Grand chief demands 'substantive solution' on Bill 96
Kahnawake says it will suspend all political engagement with the Quebec government until the province can provide a "substantive solution" on its controversial overhaul to the French language charter passed earlier this week.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba eyes more private liquor sales, possible booze in grocery stores
The Manitoba government is planning to allow more private alcohol sales, including a pilot project that could involve grocery and convenience stores.
-
Winnipeg police search for man after an attempted child abduction
Winnipeg police say a man driving an SUV tried to grab a child off the street, and are now searching for information to identify him.
-
Father pleads guilty to stabbing death of 3-year-old girl in Winnipeg
A man told court Thursday he was ready to accept punishment after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his three-year-old daughter.
Saskatoon
-
'Future is pretty bright': Sask. farmers celebrate China's move to lift canola ban
With spring seeding in Saskatchewan well underway, farmers are beginning the growing season with some added assurance.
-
'Surreal feeling': 12 Saskatoon Valkyries make national women's football team
Saskatoon Valkyries players will make up more than a quarter of Canada's national women's football squad.
-
Sask. could win in the zero-carbon economy but isn't seizing opportunities: report
Saskatchewan lags behind other provinces in capturing opportunities in the global transition to a net-zero carbon economy, according to a new report.
Regina
-
Another tentative deal reached between CFL and CFLPA
Another tentative deal between the Canadian Football League (CFL) and the Canadian Football League Players’ Association (CFLPA) has been reached.
-
Multiple former students allege abuse during time at Notre Dame in 1980s
Multiple former students of Athol Murray College of Notre Dame are coming forward with allegations of abuse during their time at the school in the 1980s.
-
Train derails near Edgeley, Sask.: RCMP
A train derailment about three kilometres west of Edgeley, Sask. is expected to cause some delays, RCMP said.
Atlantic
-
Senior Mountie surprised to learn hours late of witnesses in N.S. mass shooting
A retired senior Mountie has described to an inquiry his dismay that it took five hours before anyone told him about eyewitnesses who had encountered a mass killer while fleeing the 2020 shootings in Nova Scotia.
-
N.S. reports 13 new COVID-19 related deaths, drop in new cases, hospitalizations
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting a decrease in new deaths, cases and hospitalizations in the province's weekly COVID-19 update.
-
Kalin's Call: Rain, risk of thunderstorms for Maritime region Friday into Saturday
A series of weather fronts off a low-pressure system moving towards the St. Lawrence River Valley will cross the Maritimes Friday into Saturday, bringing periods of rain and a risk of thunderstorms.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man fatally shot by police near Toronto elementary school after reportedly walking streets with rifle
One man is dead after being shot by police near a Toronto elementary school on Thursday afternoon. The incident sent hundreds of students into lockdown.
-
Attempt to flee across Hwy 401 lands man in custody
An attempt to run across the 401 and a struggle with police has resulted in multiple charges for a London, Ont. man.
-
London man facing charges after police seize more than $400K worth of drugs: LPS
A man from London is facing multiple charges Thursday after police seized more than $400,000 worth of drugs and approximately $300,000 in cash after executing a search warrant.
Northern Ontario
-
Police ID drowning victims after boat capsizes near Latchford, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police have identified the two victims who drowned in the Montreal River on Tuesday morning after their boat capsized.
-
Doing doughnuts in a parking lot leads to stunt driving charges in Timmins
The Timmins Police Service has charged a suspect with stunt driving following an incident in the early morning hours of May 21 at an Algonquin Boulevard parking lot in Timmins.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man fatally shot by police near Toronto elementary school after reportedly walking streets with rifle
One man is dead after being shot by police near a Toronto elementary school on Thursday afternoon. The incident sent hundreds of students into lockdown.
Kitchener
-
Truck smashes into concrete barrier on Hwy 7
The driver of a tractor trailer is facing multiple charges after the vehicle struck a concrete barrier on the Conestoga Parkway in Kitchener.
-
Judge dismisses life sentence challenge in Shawn Yorke murder case
One of the men convicted for first-degree murder in the death of Shawn Yorke has been sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 25 years.
-
Wilfrid Laurier University extends its mask mandate
Wilfrid Laurier University has announced that it will be extending its mask mandate into June.