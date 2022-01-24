Novice driver facing charges after going more than 200 km/h on B.C. highway

Police in Abbotsford say they pulled over a driver who was going more than twice the speed limit on Highway 1. (Abbotsford Police Department/Twitter) Police in Abbotsford say they pulled over a driver who was going more than twice the speed limit on Highway 1. (Abbotsford Police Department/Twitter)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

NATO outlines 'deterrence' plan as tensions with Russia soar

Tensions soared Monday between Russia and the West over concerns that Moscow is planning to invade Ukraine, with NATO outlining potential troop and ship deployments, Britain saying it would withdraw some diplomats from Kyiv, and Ireland denouncing upcoming Russian war games off its coast as unwelcome.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener