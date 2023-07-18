North Vancouver wildfire burns forested area near Baden Powell Trail
District of North Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services is crediting a quick-thinking former city councillor with helping to stop a wildfire in Lynn Canyon.
Matthew Bond smelled smoke from his home in the Seylnn neighbourhood Monday night and decided to go investigate.
He rode his e-bike down to Inter River Park and found a wildfire 10 minutes into the Baden Powell trail.
Bond called 911 and pointed crews in the right direction when they arrived.
“It was a huge help to us,” said Assistant Chief Scott Ferguson of the District of North Vancouver Fire and Rescue.
Ferguson says they were able to get to the fire sooner because of Bond’s vigilance,
“It was in the dark. Our crews could smell it. They could smell it at the fire hall actually, and we had crews on the east side of the creek and the west side that were trying to locate it without success,” explained Ferguson.
The fire was discovered around 11 p.m. Monday on top of a 30-metre cliff.
Access was a major challenge for firefighters.
"We had to use a pump and draw water from Lynn Creek, which is adjacent to us here, but because the location of the fire is so far into the bush we had to run 2,500 feet of hose, which is 25 lengths, so it took a long time just to lay the hose to get it ready,” said Ferguson.
Officials said the fire was considered "held" as of Tuesday morning, and that there is no risk to public safety.
"A trail closure in the area is currently in effect, and we ask the public to avoid this location so fire crews can do their work," the District of North Vancouver said on its website.
Crews faced dangerous conditions, having to avoid falling rocks.
"The fire was quite deep seeded when we got there and it was mostly a ground fire, but it was burning right into the trees probably involving about four or five large ones that are going to have to be assessed today to make sure that they're safe for the area,” said Ferguson.
He says it’s too early to determine what may have sparked the fire.
This is the second wildfire in North Vancouver in less than a week.
Last Wednesday, another sparked in a remote area on Mount Seymour.
It’s now been contained, but grew to 0.3 hectares.
Fire crews are reminding people that conditions are tinder dry right now and the fire danger rating is high.
