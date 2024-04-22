North Vancouver RCMP officers allegedly assaulted while investigating hit-and-run

Mounties in North Vancouver are appealing for information and video after two officers were allegedly assaulted while trying to apprehend a suspect after a pick-up truck crashed into a tree.

Officers were called to the 2300 block of Dollarton Highway near Forester Street on April 17 at 1 a.m. for a report that the driver of a white Dodge Ram had crashed into a tree and fled the scene.

"As officers arrived at the collision, other officers attended the registered owner’s address in an effort to intercept the driver," reads a statement from the North Vancouver RCMP.

When police arrived at the address, they saw a passing car with a passenger who matched the descripton of the driver who had allegedly fled the scene of the crash.

"Officers conducted a traffic stop on the white sedan, but the passenger exited the vehicle, attempted to flee and reportedly resisted arrest. As the passenger continued to resist arrest, another man allegedly exited a nearby residence and tackled an arresting officer," the statement from police continues.

"A brief struggle ensued as officers attempted to gain control of the scene, during which two officers were allegedly assaulted and were injured as a result."

The injuries to the offciers were described as serious but not life-threatening.

The driver of the pick-up is facing potential charges of failing to remain at the scene of an accident and resisting arrest, while the other man is being investigated for assaulting an officer and obstruction. The driver of the white sedan refused to provide a breath sample and was issued an immediate roadside prohibition.

The North Vancouver RCMP is asking anyone who drove along Dollarton Highway in the early morning hours of April 17 and who has dashcam video or information to call 604-985-1311 and quote file 24-7319.