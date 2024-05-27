North Vancouver man charged with attempted murder after alleged knife attack

A man has been arrested and charged after an alleged knife attack in North Vancouver’s Deep Cove neighbourhood over the weekend, according to authorities.

The North Vancouver RCMP says it received multiple reports Saturday just after 3 p.m. of a man slashing cars with a knife and attacking a motorcyclist.

The suspect reportedly struck the motorcyclist’s helmet with the knife, causing him to fall, according to a news release issued Monday.

The motorcyclist was not injured when he was hit by the knife, but did sustain minor injuries in the fall, police said, adding a motorist at the scene led him to safety.

BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News it took one person to hospital from the scene of the incident.

Several police officers were sent to the scene—near the intersection of Mount Seymour Parkway and Deep Cove Road—where they arrested North Vancouver man Alexander Currie. Police allege he also assaulted an officer while in custody.

On Sunday, charges against Currie were approved including attempted murder, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, mischief, assaulting a police officer and possession of a weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in North Vancouver Provincial Court Monday afternoon.

In the news release, Const. Mansoor Sahak praised the quick actions of police to safely apprehend the suspect and thanked the bystander who guided the motorcyclist to safety.

Mounties are asking any witnesses to contact the detachment at 604-985-1311 and quote file number 24-10135.