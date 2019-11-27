VANCOUVER -- Taiwanese-Canadian actor and model Godfrey Gao has died at the age of 35.

Gao collapsed while on set for "Chase Me," a sports reality show filmed in China. His management company posted a statement on Weibo, a Twitter-like social media platform, saying that Gao had died of cardiac arrest.

Born in Taipei but raised in North Vancouver, Gao was the first Asian to be the face of Louis Vuitton in 2011.

He attended Queensbury Elementary, Argyle Secondary and studied at Capilano University. In 2004, he returned to Taiwan to work as a model.

With files from AFP