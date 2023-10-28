Non-stop flights to Dubai set to depart from YVR

The first non-stop flight between Western Canada and Dubai is set to take off from Vancouver Saturday morning.

Air Canada will be offering flights between the two destinations on a regular basis, with departures scheduled four times a week out of YVR.

The flight lasts 15 hours, leaving at 9:15 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and arriving in the United Arab Emirates at 12:05 a.m. two days later, according to a news release from the airport.

"Not only are both cities two of the top cosmopolitan destinations worldwide renowned for their extraordinary landmarks, rich culture, entertainment and leisure adventures, this route links two global hub airports to offer customers unparalleled travel options and conveniences" Air Canada's Mark Galardo wrote in the media release.

The airport in Dubai is the busiest in the world for international travellers, YVR's statement says, estimating the new, non-stop route will generate $30.4 million in local revenue and create 63 full-time jobs.

The route will be serviced by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner with 298 seats.