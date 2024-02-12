VANCOUVER
    • 'No service in the downtown core': Canada Line sees rush-hour disruption

    Waterfront Station in Vancouver on Jan. 12, 2021. Waterfront Station in Vancouver on Jan. 12, 2021.
    Update: Just before 8 p.m., regular service on the Canada Line resumed. The original story follows below: 

    A medical emergency has halted service on part of the Canada Line Monday afternoon, according to TransLink.

    There is no train service at Waterfront, Vancouver City Centre, Yaletown–Roundhouse or Olympic Village stations.

    "Canada Line customers travelling northbound will have to transfer to bus service at Broadway City Hall Station. Customers starting their journey from one of the closed stations will have to use bus service and transfer to SkyTrain at Broadway City Hall to continue their journey via Canada Line," an advisory from the transit authority says.

    The emergency itself happened at the Vancouver City Centre station. Granville Street is closed near the station due to a road block but it is not clear if the two things are related.

    CTV News has contacted TransLink for more information. This story will be updated when a response is received.

