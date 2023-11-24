No jail time for B.C. fraudster whose sentencing was delayed so he could pay back victim

A former Richmond resident has received a suspended sentence and probation after pleading guilty to fraud over $5,000 back in 2018. The sentencing in the case was delayed for several years to allow the perpetrator to pay restitution to his victim.

The sentence stems from an incident that occurred in 2013, according to the B.C. Securities Commission, which issued a news release Friday announcing the conclusion of the case.

The BCSC's Criminal Investigations Branch recommended charges of fraud and theft against Naresh Singh Mann, also known as Nash Mann, after investigating allegations that he had persuaded a Vancouver resident to invest in an online gambling company.

"Mann claimed the investment would generate significant returns in six months, but instead of investing the money as promised, he misappropriated the bulk of the invested funds," the BCSC release reads.

The 58-year-old pleaded guilty to the fraud charge in 2018, but he was not sentenced until last week.

According to the BCSC, the sentencing was delayed to give Mann time to pay restitution to the victim, as well as because of the COVID-19 pandemic and several postponements requested by Mann.

Under his plea agreement with the Crown, Mann repaid the victim in full by November 2021, according to the BCSC, which did not specify the total amount of the fraud.

He received a suspended sentence with 12 months probation, during which time he must "reside as directed and not change his address" without written permission from his parole officer, the BCSC said. Mann must also complete 50 hours of community service within nine months of his sentencing.