As the Village of Anmore deals with the aftermath of a massive party that included helicopters, supercars and hundreds of attendees, other villages are attempting to deter a similar bash from taking place in their backyard.

Belcarra Mayor Neil Belenkie says there's significant concern about a party the size of the one held in Anmore this past weekend coming to his village.

"There is significant concern that there could be issues around safety," Belenkie told CTV News Vancouver over the phone. "We’d rather not see any of that at all."

Saturday’s bash in Anmore was a birthday party planned by Justin Plosz, who owns a public relations company.

He had been renting the house for the last 10 months, and before moving out, planned a party which included three helicopters and roughly a dozen luxury cars.

"It went exactly as planned," Plosz said. "We gave our notice, and then asked for permission to have the event. And the landlords provided us permission so we had the event."

Village of Anmore Mayor John McEwen questions whether a helicopter can even land at a residence.

"We’ve since pulled up the information off of Transport Canada and there are some rules and regulations that we’re going to be following up with."

Police were called to the party over a noise complaint, and then later 911 was called about an overdose.

"About two hours after the initial call, Coquitlam RCMP were called back to the scene for an overdose," said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with Coquitlam RCMP. "The person at the scene was revived and refused further treatment."

Officers attended but the party was never shut down.

"It is not illegal to land a helicopter at a private residence with the permission of the homeowner," said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with Coquitlam RCMP. "It is not near the airport of some other zone that could be applied there."

Transport Canada is aware of the party and is looking into the matter.

McEwen said he called Belenkie to "give him a heads up."

Belenkie is hopeful those planning the party will reach out.

"Planning this party with this group and having a way to influence it in a positive direction that wherever we can, that’s what special event permits are for," he said.

Those permits are not in place, but council will be discussing it further at the next meeting.

"If they need to be able to land helicopters, we can help by having a conversation around 'do we need to have to look at bringing in a barge,'" he said, adding that the helicopters could land on the barge with the passengers coming in by boat.

He suggested a permit for a large event like this might range anywhere from $500,000 to $1 million depending on the support required.

Belenkie said he has not spoken to anyone involved, but that the line of communication is open.