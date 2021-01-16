VANCOUVER -- A massive fire at an under-construction building kept crews in Whistler busy Friday night.

Firefighters were called to the large home on Sunridge Drive around 11:30 p.m., according to Whistler Fire Rescue Service Chief John McKearney.

The chief said crews immediately escalated the call because of how severe it looked from a distance.

Video posted by a witness on Twitter appears to show orange flames and a column of smoke visible from a large distance away.

"The captain registered right away that this looked like multiple houses on fire and called for a full complement of career and paid on-call (firefighters), which was the right move," McKearney said. "Having gotten up there, what looked like it was multiple houses was one large structure that was completely timbers and two-by-fours and had no protection on it."

He said the building was undergoing major renovations and had been stripped "down to the studs," which made it "kindling" once the fire started.

The home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters first arrived, and a total of 37 crew members were ultimately called to the scene, according to McKearney.

Crews focused their defensive attack on the west side of the building, aiming to prevent the flames from spreading to another nearby home, McKearney said.

"The people that were in that house (next door) were evacuated and they left for a period of time, but there was no damage to that house due to the protection lines that were set up," he said.

Firefighters also focused some attention on propane tanks left inside the engulfed building by contractors, the chief added, saying that some of the tanks exploded during the blaze.

No one was inside the building at the time and there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

McKearney said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but firefighters have so far found no evidence to suggest the blaze is suspicious.

"We do see that the majority of the heat was in what would be considered the southwest corner of the house, so we're just trying to ascertain just what was going on there," he said.