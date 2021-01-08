VANCOUVER -- Mounties are investigating the death of a snowboarder who fell 20 metres from a cliff on Whistler Blackcomb.

Emergency crews were called to the top of the Whistler portion of the mountain at about 10:20 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, crews found a man in his mid 20s who had died from his injuries.

Ski patrol and the BC Coroners Service determined the man was in the Whistler alpine near the top of the Peak chair when he fell down a cliff.

"Our thoughts are with the family, friends, and those who worked tirelessly to try and save this young man" said Sgt. Sascha Banks in a news release.

"As we have seen in the past few weeks unfortunate incidents can happen to the most experienced adventurers...please take that extra moment, that extra check of your surroundings and ensure you have all your safety equipment."

Mounties are working in connection with the coroner and the ski resort to further investigate the incident. Anyone with details should contact Whistler RCMP at 604-932-3044.