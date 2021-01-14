VICTORIA -- British Columbia's premier says his government is seeking legal advice on whether it can limit non-essential travel from people out of province during the pandemic.

Premier John Horgan says there is concern about people coming from other provinces or territories and spreading COVID-19.

Horgan says he and other premiers across the country have made the case for Canadians to stay home during the pandemic, but people continue to travel.

He says the issue has been discussed for months and it's time to determine if the government can or can't act.

The issue will be discussed during the NDP government's virtual cabinet retreat over the next two days.

Horgan also criticized medical staff who have been accused of jumping ahead of front-line workers for a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, saying it is “profoundly disappointing.”