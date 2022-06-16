No injuries after East Vancouver school locked down over reports of weapon

Reports of someone carrying a weapon inside an East Vancouver high school put students on edge Thursday morning, but authorities have confirmed no one was injured during the incident.

Police placed Killarney Secondary on lockdown for about 90 minutes as they searched the building classroom by classroom, but officers said they did not locate a suspect on the property.

It was the second incident in as many days to trigger an emergency response at the school. Authorities said two teenagers entered Killarney on Wednesday morning and let off bear spray, prompting an evacuation that forced about 2,000 students from their classes.

The Vancouver Police Department sent officers back to the school Thursday, along with an Emergency Response Team, after receiving reports of someone armed with an unspecified weapon.

One Twitter user claimed to be locked inside Killarney as officers conducted the search.

"Hearing from some friends that there is an intruder. Police are armed with guns outside," the Twitter user wrote.

"These last few weeks at this school have been insane. The fire alarm has been pulled at least 10 times within the span of a month. Random mace attacks and now this. Stay safe everyone."

The lockdown was lifted around noon. Authorities said they are continuing to investigate what happened.

Wednesday's incident saw two young suspects, who do not go to the school, enter Killarney and try to assault a student, according to police.

Nearly two dozen students and staff were contaminated by the bear spray that was subsequently used. A number of students were taken to hospital, but only as a precaution.

Police said they have since identified the teenagers believed to be responsible for that incident.