No fireworks city: Vancouver's New Year's Eve event cancelled again

The huge free street party and fireworks display in downtown Vancouver that rang in yesteryears will not be coming back for 2024.

In a statement on its website Thursday, the Vancouver New Years Eve Society announced that the Dec. 31, 2023 event has been cancelled.

The last time the “Concord’s New Year's Eve” party happened was in 2018—celebrating the arrival of 2019.

The society announced in 2019 that it would be taking a one-year hiatus to move the celebration from Coal Harbour to False Creek. Then the pandemic hit, and the fireworks show hasn’t returned since.

“This decision has not been made lightly, and we understand the disappointment this may bring to the community,” the statement reads.

“The unfortunate cancellation is due to escalating costs and the highly challenging sponsorship market amidst the current economic conditions.”

On a similar note, this year’s Santa Claus Parade was cancelled for the fourth year in a row, the organizers saying they weren’t able to find a title sponsor for the event.

“We understand that the absence of this cherished tradition can be frustrating, but we want to assure our community that we are actively working to secure the necessary funding and resources to reinstate the beloved New Year's Eve celebration in the future,” the statement continues.

So those hoping to ring in the new year by watching the fireworks in downtown Vancouver will have to wait until at least 425 days—the event’s website now features a “Countdown to 2025.”

The organization says it looks forward to the “possibility of resuming the celebration in the coming years.”