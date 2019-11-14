VANCOUVER - The union representing Metro Vancouver transit operators and their employer have walked out of bargaining talks a day after they resumed, saying they've been unable to reach a deal.

Negotiations resumed Wednesday, nearly two weeks after job action began, but on Thursday morning they left the table again, with the union saying the employer was "not serious."

They'd met up at 10 a.m., but after just 90 minutes, they parted ways.

The union's western regional director said both sides agreed to end discussions, and that ongoing job action would escalate Friday.

The president of Coast Mountain Bus Company, the employer involved in the talks, is expected to speak to media after noon.

The union previously said it was willing to go back to the table, but was "deeply skeptical."

Currently, workers are on the job, but bus drivers have been instructed to shed their uniforms and maintenance workers were told to refuse to work overtime – a move that led to cancellations of SeaBus and bus trips.

Unifor said starting Friday, the overtime ban will apply to drivers as well, meaning more impacts to bus service are likely.

Wednesday night, the union's western region director said the main issue bargaining talks have centred around is working conditions. He said Unifor and CMBC had been trading ideas back and forth that might work, but that it was complicated.

Bargaining talks have also centred around other issues raised by employees, including wages and staffing level.



Thursday's transit impact

SeaBus cancellations were still on the schedule for Thursday. The following six sailings were cut:

4:10 p.m. from Lonsdale Quay

4:25 p.m. from Waterfront Station

7:32 p.m. from Lonsdale Quay

7:46 p.m. from Waterfront Station

8:47 p.m. from Lonsdale Quay

9:01 p.m. from Waterfront Station

TransLink also warned that some bus routes would see "reduced frequency."



SkyTrain workers' negotiations stalled

Transit users are in the middle of what could be the perfect storm. As the bus and SeaBus operators' union tried to reach a deal, talks with another transit union broke down.

CUPE 7000, which represents 900 SkyTrain attendants, operators and other workers, took a step back on Tuesday, saying negotiations had reached "an impasse."

The union has been without a contract since Aug. 31. CUPE 7000 president Tony Rebelo told CTV News in an interview Wednesday that there were some key issues the two sides were far apart on.

Sticking points for the union include wages, overtime, sick time and staffing levels. He said they're so short staffed the operations department requires overtime "daily just to run the system.

"It's going to become a safety issue and we keep telling this to the company that you need to bring the levels of staffing up."

Kasia Dybisz is a student and has to commute between Surrey and Burnaby. She uses both buses and SkyTrain to get around.

"There was a couple of days where we were actually stressed about whether we'd be able to get to lectures or not," Dybisz told CTV News.

She's an international student and doesn't have alternative travel options so, she said, figuring out alternate ways to get around has been a challenge.

Rebelo said there's no plan for job action yet.

"We're just holding the information meetings and taking direction from our members." He said they should have a better idea on the plan moving forward sometime next week.

In a statement to CTV News, president of BC Rapid Transit Company Michel Ladrak said the employer remained committed to finding a solution, and has suggested mediation.

"The offer we have put forward aligns with public sector settlements in British Columbia today. We are open to further discussing what has been offered and urge the union to continue negotiating with us," he said.