VANCOUVER -- For the sixth consecutive day, British Columbia has seen no additional deaths from COVID-19, health officials announced Thursday.

They also announced eight additional test-positive cases of the virus, bringing the total identified since the coronavirus pandemic began to 2,783.

Of that total, there are 190 active cases of the virus, including 10 people who are hospitalized, five of whom are in intensive care.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provided the update on COVID-19 numbers at a press conference Thursday in Vancouver.

Dix said he was pleased that B.C. has seen fewer deaths from the virus in recent weeks, with the death toll remaining at 168. He praised the efforts of health-care workers and officials across the province in responding to the virus.

"Only one person in the last 12 days has passed away," Dix said.

One of the new cases identified in the last 24 hours is a teacher who works at an independent school in the Fraser Health region, Henry said, adding that the school has stopped in-classroom instruction for the rest of the school year as a precaution.

Health officials said there have been no new outbreaks of the virus at health-care facilities, though two such outbreaks were announced in a written statement Wednesday.

There are seven ongoing outbreaks at such facilities, including six in long-term care homes for seniors and one in a hospital acute care unit.

As of Thursday, Dix said, the provincial health order limiting workers at long-term care facilities to a single site has been fully implemented. That order was put in place in March with the goal of preventing the transmission of the virus between facilities, but fully implementing it had been a challenge because of the complex ownership and employment structure in the long-term-care industry.

This is a developing story and will be updated