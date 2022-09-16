Nickelback releases 'San Quentin' music video shot on B.C. university campus

Canadian rockers Nickelback have released the video for their new single "San Quentin," which was filmed with help from fans on the Simon Fraser University campus.

The video begins with a time-lapse of crews setting up a stage at SFU’s Convocation Mall, before a horde of fans begin running to see the band perform.

Volunteers were invited to participate in the shoot last month, and came from far and wide to take part. Nickelback fan Nicole Zandbergen told CTV News she flew in from Edmonton for a chance to appear in the music video.

"I've loved Nickelback for almost 20 years," she said at the shoot. "I've travelled the world to see them and this is just another experience, another drop in the bucket for me."

The band's upcoming album "Get Rollin'" is being released in November, and marks their first release since 2017's "Feed the Machine."

Nickelback guitarist Ryan Peake told CTV News it was "awesome" to see how many enthusiastic fans turned out to help launch their new single.