The best hockey prospects in the world have descended on Vancouver in anticipation of being drafted into the National Hockey League and signing multi-million dollar contracts, but it’s the city’s tourism industry that’s really cashing in.

According to Tourism Vancouver, visitors to the NHL Draft, a two-day event at Rogers Arena, are expected to spend $8 to $10 million in the city this weekend.

“I budgeted quite a little bit because I knew the hotel was going to be more than what they normally are this time of year,” said Brieanne Knorr, a Canucks fan who made the trip from Vernon. “I've been doing some of the other touristy stuff."

In addition to fans spending money at bars, restaurants and hotels, executives and scouts from all 31 teams are in town, along with media from around the world.

Many players also have extended family here to witness their big day in person.

Tickets for Friday night’s first round sold out quickly and are now going for more than US$500 on resale websites like StubHub.com.

Vancouver ticket broker Kingsley Bailey encourages people who really want to attend in person to look for last minute deals.

"I think if you did just show up, you probably would get a good deal,” said Bailey. “And they might release some tickets at the window. You never know."

Leading to their big day, five of the highest rated prospects took to the ice at Hillcrest Rink, joining a group of local minor hockey players for a skills camp.

"It's best to train with kids that are better than you so then you can get harder shots,” said nine-year-old goalie Skylar, when asked what it was like to play with future NHL stars like Jack Hughes and Bowen Byram.

The first round of the draft takes place on Friday night and rounds two through seven will happen the next day.