Hockey fans hoping to get a glimpse of the future stars on the first night of the 2019 NHL Draft were disappointed to find out the tickets were quickly snatched up.

Many took to social media to vent their frustrations, saying they were on the Ticketmaster site at exactly 10 a.m., but were unable to score any tickets.

Kingsley Bailey with Vancouver Ticket, a local ticket brokerage, said he finds it hard to believe tickets for the first round of the NHL Draft are truly gone.

"This is an NHL draft, there's absolutely no way, in mind, the tickets are sold out," he said.

Tickets have already been popping up on resale sites.

On Stub Hub, tickets are being sold at sky-high prices, ranging from $188 to $675 for a pair, while on Seat Geek, tickets will also cost a pretty penny, running between $350 and $785 a pair.

On Craigslist, some fans are reselling their tickets for about $400 for two.

Kingsley is calling for greater transparency to show how many tickets are available and which ones have been set aside for resale sites to help consumers avoid from getting manipulated.

"We don't know what kind of deals [Ticketmaster] is cooking. Maybe they're diverting these tickets to these resale sites for two, three times the value because there are no tickets being shown in the marketplace for the general public," he said.

There are several general admission tickets available for rounds two through seven of the draft. which are being sold for $11.50 on Ticketmaster.

The 2019 NHL Draft goes down at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on June 21 and 22.

With files from CTV Vancouver's St. John Alexander