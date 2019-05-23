Hockey fans hoping to get a glimpse of the future stars on the first night of the 2019 NHL Draft were disappointed to find out the tickets were quickly snatched up.

Many took to social media to vent their frustrations, saying they were on the Ticketmaster site at exactly 10 a.m., but were unable to score any tickets.

Kingsley Bailey with Vancouver Ticket, a local ticket brokerage, said he finds it hard to believe tickets for the first round of the NHL Draft are truly gone.

"This is an NHL draft, there's absolutely no way, in mind, the tickets are sold out," he said.

Tickets have already been popping up on resale sites.

On Stub Hub, tickets are being sold at sky-high prices, ranging from $188 to $675 for a pair, while on Seat Geek, tickets will also cost a pretty penny, running between $350 and $785 a pair.

On Craigslist, some fans are reselling their tickets for about $400 for two.

That was a horrible experience to repeatedly select tickets for half an hour only to be told they are no longer available. @Ticketmaster is the worst. — Bonk's Mullet (@BonksMullet) May 23, 2019