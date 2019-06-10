The NHL entry draft takes place June 21 at Rogers Arena where the Canucks will pick 10th, but the Canucks' general manager says he's open to trading the pick – for the right offer.

Talking to the media Monday, Jim Benning told reporters while he's comfortable picking 10th, he would consider moving up or down, if the deal worked in their favour.

Drafting a big body could also be an incentive.

"We'd like to get bigger, stronger and more physical," Benning said. "But we're going to take the most skilled player with our pick and the best player with our pick that we feel, if on the board when we pick, regardless of what position he plays. But if all things were equal, we'd like to draft some bigger kids this year."

Last year, the team selected defenceman Quinn Hughes seventh overall. This year, his brother Jack is the projected number one choice.

"It would be nice to have both the Hughes brothers playing on the same team if that's what you're asking, but I don't think that'll happen," Benning joked. "He's a good player and dynamic player and plays with a lot of courage, taking the puck in the hard areas of the ice…but we don't have to concern ourselves with that unless we can move up in the draft."

While the draft is fast approaching, it's not the only concern on Benning's to-do list.

The GM still has to sign free agent Alexander Edler, and restricted free agent Brock Boeser.

Benning says he's working with Edler's agent, and isn't surprised it's taking so long, despite the defenceman making it clear at the end of the season he wanted to stay in Vancouver.

"Any time a player faces the prospect of being a free agent, you want to have good conversation and we kind of have a plan of where we want to be at, and so, it doesn't surprise me right now," Benning said.

As for Boeser, he's coming off a three-year entry level deal, and has proved he can put up goals, like recently signed free agent Jeff Skinner. The Sabres offered Skinner an eight-year deal worth $72 million, but Benning says he's working on finding the right deal for the young winger.

"Obviously it could," Benning told the media about Skinner's big money deal as well as other potential restricted free agents. "That signing could affect Brock's contract, but we're more concerned about our own business and trying to figure something out for Brock that makes sense for him and the team."

Free agency opens July 1, and with the Canucks finishing the season out of a playoff spot for the fourth year in a row, it has fans wondering what the team's focus will be this summer.

Benning said he's happy with his bottom six, and change will revolve around their back end.

"I haven't been shy about stating we'd like to improve our defence if we could, and there's different avenues to go about to try and do that," Benning said. "Part of what we tried to do last year is we were going to play younger skilled players and we want to make sure they were surrounded with character people and players, and we signed some third and fourth line guys and I think going forward, if we're going to add through free agency, we're going to try to add top four defenceman or top six forwards."

Figuring out what to do with Loui Eriksson is also a factor. The forward has three years left on his six year contract that will see him earn $6 million per year.

But Eriksson has arguably been a disappointment, with his point production dwindling since his arrival.

At the World Hockey Championships earlier this year, Eriksson made some comments about not having enough ice time with the Canucks, which Benning said he plans to address with the forward.

But he did agree with reporters when asked if it could come down to Eriksson possibly needing a fresh start.

"I'm going to talk to Loui this week and get his thoughts on everything and why he made the comments he did, but that could be something that's real," Benning said.

The NHL Entry Draft goes June 21 and 22 at Rogers Arena, while free agency opens July 1.