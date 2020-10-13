NEW WESTMINSTER -- Part of a New Westminster recycling plant is in ashes after a massive fire Monday night.

The flames broke out shortly after 7:00pm near Derwent Way and Salter Street.

“We looked out the window and it started to get out of control real quick, like in a matter of minutes,” said Jessica Finlayson, who lives nearby.

Fire crews rushed to the scene, upgrading it to a four alarm fire.

“Given the fuel load that the plastic presented it quickly spread to the remainder of the material,” said Assistant Deputy Fire Chief Curtis Bremner.

Firefighters from Delta and Richmond were brought in to assist.

Crews used ladders from multiples trucks to fight the blaze.

“The fire was several hundred feet long by, 150-200 feet long by 30-40 feet wide and several pallets high of baled plastic bottles and that sort of material,” Bremner said.

The massive flames and plumes of smoke could be seen throughout the Queensborough area and beyond.

The incident is the second major fire to rock the city in one month. In late September, after 12 days of work, firefighters finally extinguished the Pier Park fire that destroyed a large chunk of the city’s waterfront park.

Neighbours say they were shocked at how high the flames got.

“I’m thinking should I start watering my roof so our house doesn’t catch on fire? I’m really glad that black smoke … (is) actually superseding our house and going off into the distance because it looks scary,” Finlayson said.

The City of New Westminster tweeted a warning to resident’s Monday night, advising them to close their windows closed and remain indoors.

“Smoke is a hazardous material, so every fire creates a cocktail of toxic chemicals. Plastic does create an additional concern, respiratory concerns,” Bremner told CTV News.

He says crews got a hand from mother nature.

“The rain certainly helps suppress the smoke and vapours from the fire. It doesn’t really add much to extinguish the fire, but it certainly does suppress the vapours for a fire like this,” he explained.

More than 40 firefighters were working at the peak of the fire, they managed to contain the flames several hours later.

Crews remained on scene through the night to monitor hot spots.

“They did a great job, worked really hard, probably mitigated a lot of loss in that property adjacent to it. It was a long, nasty fire, lots of hard work and they did a great, great job,” Bremner said.

The fire investigator is expected early Tuesday morning to determine the cause of the blaze.



With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Angela Jung and Peter Bremner.