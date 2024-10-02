New Westminster aquatic facility named alongside Paris Olympic venue as world's most beautiful

What does New Westminster's təməsew̓txʷ Aquatic and Community Centre have in common with a historic 68,000-seat stadium in Beijing, an NFL stadium and the aquatics venue for the Paris Olympics?

They've all been named among the world's most beautiful sports venues for 2024.

The B.C. facility is one of six laureates for the Prix Versailles, the world architecture and design award, in the sports category.

The other five are Workers' Stadium in Beijing, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., the Olympic Aquatic Centre in Paris, CityPark in St. Louis and Hybrid Stadium in Hangzhou, China.

All six venues will compete for three 2024 world titles: Prix Versailles, interior and exterior, the winners of which will be announced at UNESCO headquarters on Dec. 2.

“The City of New Westminster is incredibly honoured that təməsew̓txʷ Aquatic and Community Centre has been nominated for this prestigious award," said Mayor Patrick Johnstone in a news release Wednesday.

"This recognition speaks to the outstanding work that went into designing a facility that reflects our commitment to inclusivity, community well-being, and dedication to environmental responsibility."

Designed by hcma architecture + design, the 10,644-square-metre facility opened to the public this spring. It includes an eight-lane 50 metre pool, a leisure pool with lazy river, hot pools, a sauna and steam room, as well as a fitness centre and studios, two gymnasiums, multi-purpose rooms and community gathering spaces.

The name təməsew̓txʷ means "sea otter house" in hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓.