New, lower speed limits now in effect near some Vancouver schools

VANCOUVER -

Motorists driving near some schools in the City of Vancouver will now need to start slowing down.

Reduced speeding limits came into effect Monday as part of a new pilot project.

The restrictions are being implemented in nine school zones adjacent to arterials and collector routes.

The project aims to advance its Vision Zero initiative, which aims to eliminate all l traffic-related fatalities and serious injuries.

“We see a lot of issues with especially commuters that are what we call rat running,” said Coun. Pete Fry.

“They're going down side streets and stuff and trying to beat traffic and going way too fast on residential streets. So this has been an effort on the part of the City of Vancouver to reduce those speeds to make streets and roads more comfortable for all users, and especially pedestrians and especially kids,” Fry said.

The city says that studies have shown that lowering vehicle speeds can significantly reduce the impact and likelihood of crashes and make streets safer for pedestrians, cyclists, seniors, and people with disabilities.

The reduced limits will only be in place around elementary schools as officials say young children are more vulnerable to motorists.

Areas being reduced from 50 to 40 km/h:

Dr. Annie B Jamieson – 600 - 700 W 49th Ave.

John Norquay – 4600-4700 Slocan St.

Florence Nightingale – 400 E 12th Ave.

Dr. George M Weir – 5900 Rupert St.

Stratford Hall – 3000-3100 Commercial Dr.

Henry Hudson – 1900 Cornwall St.

šxʷwəq̓ʷəθət (Crosstown) – 0 Expo Blvd.

Areas being reduced from 50 km/h to 30 km/h:

Sir Wilfrid Laurier – 800 W 57th Ave.

Waverly – 6100-6200 Elliott St.

The speed limits will be in effect between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on school days.

“You can't put a price on a life. We're talking about children and their caregivers and parents who are going to and from school,” said Coun. Lisa Dominato.

“We just want to make sure that people get to school safely every day. That just means for drivers to plan ahead, plan your route, but take care around our schools,” said Dominato.

The city says it will be installing signs to ensure drivers are aware of the changes.

Community Policing Centre volunteers will also be near some of the impacted schools to raise awareness

City staff will report back to Council in the spring of 2024 with data on the project which may be expanded to include more schools.