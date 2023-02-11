New information leads IIO to launch investigation on death of UBC student last fall

Recently discovered information has led one of the offices that investigates police conduct in B.C. to begin looking into the November 2022 death of a UBC student.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. announced Friday that it had opened an investigation into an incident that occurred on Nov. 14, 2022.

According to the IIO, Mounties told investigators they were called to a student residence on the UBC Vancouver campus at 10 a.m. that day in response to a "request for assistance."

When they arrived, officers found a male student in medical distress. They provided medical assistance until paramedics arrived and took the man to hospital, where he died on Nov. 20, according to a statement from the IIO.

Earlier this month, Mounties "became aware that two 911 calls were made from the deceased’s phone" before 10 a.m. on the day of the initial call, the IIO said.

"It was also alleged that there were missed return calls on the deceased’s phone before 10 a.m. from a number that displayed as Vancouver police," the statement reads.

The university campus is outside the jurisdiction of the Vancouver Police Department and is policed by the University RCMP detachment.

Mounties notified the IIO of the incident on Monday, Feb. 6, the IIO said, adding that it had launched an investigation.

"Initial investigative steps will seek to determine if police were notified of the 911 calls prior to 10 a.m. and what role, if any, police actions or inaction may have played in the death," the statement reads.

The IIO is responsible for investigating all incidents involving police officers in B.C. that result in death or serious harm to a member of the public, regardless of whether there is an allegation of wrongdoing on the part of police.

Anyone with information or video related to the police response at UBC on Nov. 14, 2022, is asked to contact the IIO witness line at 855-446-8477, or to use the contact form on the IIO website.