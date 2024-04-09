New animal triage centre opens in Prince George to support BC SPCA's massive intake of cats

A new animal triage centre has been set up in Prince George to support an historic rescue operation by the BC SPCA.

The agency announced Tuesday that it’s transformed an empty warehouse into the centre as part of phase two of a massive intake involving more than 200 cats and kittens from a property in Houston.

The operation was launched in late March, after the BC SPCA received a request for help from the animals' owner.

Bruce Robinson reported himself for a potential animal cruelty investigation because the cat situation on his five-acre property had "got out of hand," he told CTV News last month.

Robinson, a self-described “hillbilly” who lives alone, says he began taking cats in back in 2019. While he’s always been able to provide the animals with food and shelter, keeping up with their sterilization was a greater challenge. Eventually, the population boomed.

In the nearly two weeks since the intake process began, the BC SPCA says it has removed 250 animals from Robinson’s property.

Approximately 117 of those cats are being supported at the new animal triage centre, according to the latest update by the agency.

In a previous news release, the BC SPCA says it hasn’t been involved in an intake of this scale since the late 1990s.

Adrienne McBride, the BC SPCA’s senior director, describes the effort as an “all hands on deck type of situation.”

“Staff have travelled from as far as Vancouver Island to Prince George to prepare for and support the intake of these cats,” says McBride, adding that the agency had to collect hundreds of litter trays and wire crates to open the triage centre. “We’ve had teams working around the clock on this.”

The BC SPCA says some of the cats that were rescued during the initial intake are already available for adoption at centres across the province, pending individual spay and neuter surgeries.

Since the remaining 117 animals are more fearful and challenging to bring into care, the agency says it's working with the owner to determine the next steps.

An animal cruelty investigation has yet to be launched, and the BC SPCA told CTV News that it may conduct one in the future.

While the cats were found to be in relatively good health, the agency says a considerable amount of veterinary care will still be required to ensure each animal is property assessed, vaccinated and spayed or neutered.

“This is in addition to the cost of supplies, transportation for the animals and the staffing needs to oversee the intake through to the animal’s eventual adoptions,” reads a BC SPCA statement.

CTV News has asked the agency for an estimation of the intake’s total cost, as well as a timeline for the potential animal cruelty investigation. This article will be updated if a response is received.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Ian Holliday