Netflix series starring Mark Hamill shooting at downtown Vancouver church

Film equipment is seen at Holy Rosary Cathedral in downtown Vancouver on June 14, 2022. (Twitter/DizzyHappyGirl) Film equipment is seen at Holy Rosary Cathedral in downtown Vancouver on June 14, 2022. (Twitter/DizzyHappyGirl)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener