VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s health minister is acknowledging the sacrifices being made by people with serious medical conditions and those whose surgeries have been cancelled to free up hospital resources during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adrian Dix says more than 13,900 scheduled surgeries have been cancelled so far and the cancellations highlight the need for an absolute commitment by people who are, perhaps, sacrificing to a lesser degree.

Dix also stressed that more than 8,220 surgeries have been completed since the province began cancelling elective surgeries in mid-March.

Dix says a little more than half of those were scheduled urgent surgeries and the remainder were unscheduled emergency surgeries.