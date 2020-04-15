Nearly 14,000 surgeries have been cancelled in B.C. so far
Published Wednesday, April 15, 2020 9:40AM PDT
VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s health minister is acknowledging the sacrifices being made by people with serious medical conditions and those whose surgeries have been cancelled to free up hospital resources during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Adrian Dix says more than 13,900 scheduled surgeries have been cancelled so far and the cancellations highlight the need for an absolute commitment by people who are, perhaps, sacrificing to a lesser degree.
Dix also stressed that more than 8,220 surgeries have been completed since the province began cancelling elective surgeries in mid-March.
Dix says a little more than half of those were scheduled urgent surgeries and the remainder were unscheduled emergency surgeries.
RELATED IMAGES