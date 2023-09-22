Nearly $10K in gear stolen from volunteer fire department in Okanagan recovered: RCMP

Mounties arrested a man after recovering nearly $10,000 in gear stolen from a volunteer fire department in the Okanagan earlier this week.

Oliver RCMP said the Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department reported a break-and-enter at the facility sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

"A firefighter trailer, parked outside the Willowbrook fire hall, was broken into and essential firefighting equipment was stolen," Mounties said in a news release Thursday, adding that the items stolen included two Honda pumps, each valued at $800, and a Waterax Mark 3 water pump, which is valued at $8,500.

After following up on several tips from the public, RCMP were able to track down the stolen equipment when an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle along Road 15.

The driver — a 55-year-old Oliver resident — was arrested at the scene. He was released shortly after pending a future court appearance on Dec. 13.

"This is a great result to be able to recover these important tools for the fire department," Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth said in the release. "This volunteer group would have been greatly affected by this loss in being able to provide the level of service and safety to the community. Some people have zero moral compass or conscience, especially to commit such an act during our active fire season."