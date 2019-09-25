VANCOUVER -- The B.C. government is trying to make life easier for parents studying at the University of British Columbia by adding 91 new licensed childcare spaces to the Point Grey campus.

Thirty-six infant/toddler-aged spaces, 25 for children ages three to five-years-old, and 30 spaces for school-aged children will open across three centres at UBC; one childcare centre is already open, and two others are expected to open later in the fall.

"These campus-based centres will shorten commutes for parents at UBC, allowing them to spend more time with their kids or studying," said Katrina Chen, B.C.’s Minister of State for Child Care.

In a statement released Wednesday, the province says priority for the new spaces will be given to kids whose parents attend UBC, with the remaining spaces then going to children of faculty and staff before the surrounding communities get a chance.

The release adds all three centres will offer support services like bursaries and grants for vulnerable and refugee families to help reduce the costs of childcare.

"Far too often I hear from parents in our community who are desperate for high-quality child care for their families," wrote B.C.’s attorney general David Eby. "I'm so glad that UBC has partnered with government to make this happen."

UBC Child Care Services also noted in the release it works "closely with local Indigenous communities" to guide educational curriculum, with particular respect to "territory acknowledgements, privilege and residential schools, and gaining an early understanding of self and community awareness."

CTV News Vancouver has reached out directly to UBC Child Care Services for comment.