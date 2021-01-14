VANCOUVER -- A new driver is facing a string of penalties after being clocked at more than twice the speed limit in North Vancouver.

Mounties said on Twitter they pulled the driver over on the Upper Levels Highway Wednesday night, after they were spotted speeding in an 80 km/h zone.

In a photo attached to the post, a radar gun shows the driver was doing 166 km/h.

"Drivers take note: the rules are real and the penalties are serious," the post says. "Tickets, tow, seven-day impound, insurance points … $1,000 and counting. And no road test for a while!"

Excessive speeding tickets in B.C. range from $368 to $483 and come with three driver penalty points.

Under the Motor Vehicle Act, excessive speeding is defined as driving more than 40km/h over the posted limit, with fines increasing the more you exceed the posted limit.

Mounties told CTV News Vancouver the driver was ticketed $483 for excessive speed and $109 for not displaying their "N."